Week 16: Broncos at Raiders - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 will be a battle for the AFC West cellar. Here is everything we know.

The good news for Denver Broncos fans is that the team is 7-7 this late into a season. The bad news is they face the 7-7 Las Vegas Raiders and the winner will avoid taking sole possession of the AFC West cellar.

Drew Lock will be starting for the Broncos in Week 17 and he will have a favorable matchup against a rather weak Raiders defense. The big question is whether Lock will take advantage of this opportunity. When asked, Lock insisted he is a better quarterback than he was last season.

“I absolutely do,” Lock said of his game. “There’s a lot of work that’s gone into my game—mentally and physically—up to this point. It’s just—like I said, now it’s time to put it all together and go show that I am a better quarterback than I was.”

This could be the chance he needed to resurrect his career in the NFL.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos are 1-point favorites according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.