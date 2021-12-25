Are the Broncos headed in the right direction long-term?

With that loss, we’re seeing another downward trend on SB Nation’s Reacts weekly confidence pool. However, I am seeing that we’re tightening up on the confidence despite the up again and down again nature of the weekly poll. It seems like we’re settling right around the 50% mark.

That made me think beyond this season and whether or not the Denver Broncos are heading into the right direction in the long-term.

I think they are. General manager George Paton has nailed his first draft in terms of picking up significant contributors early and often. The big dark cloud that continues to hang over this franchise is at the quarterback position and, to a lesser degree, at offensive coordinator.

So for now, I think I’d vote yes on the heading in the right direction poll below, but if Paton ignores the quarterback position next season and runs it back with a new set of low end starters my vote will change to a big fat no.

Poll Do you think the Broncos are heading in the right direction long-term? Yes

No vote view results 74% Yes (204 votes)

25% No (71 votes) 275 votes total Vote Now

