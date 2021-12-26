Could PFM save the Broncos again?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos ownership situation is a mess.

You could say the Broncos are a mess, but let’s stick at the top. Getting a stable, capable owner in place is the first step, and that’s not been the case in the last five years.

It’s long been speculated that a sale would happen at the end of this season at the beginning of 2022 and approval coming at the NFL meetings in March. A recent report by Jason LaConfora backs that up.

“This could be quite aggressive,” an ownership source told LaConfora, noting the level of interest and how well-vetted many of those groups are.

One of the names that’s been thrown around a lot in Broncos Country is Peyton Manning. And now there’s some evidence that could actually happen.

From the same report:

“Sources said former Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning, who is very interested in a potential ownership piece in the franchise and a possible role in serving in a management position as well, has already had discussions with several of the groups expected to be favorites to land the team, and his strong ties to Denver, where his family has lived since his playing days, and universal respect throughout the football world, would be a boon to any potential ownership group aligned with him.”

As I told Adam Malnati on the MHR Radio Podcast, this could be the second time that PFM saves the Broncos.

Manning knows what Pat Bowlen expected and wanted, and he would want to bring that back to the Broncos. Manning also knows and loves football and wants to be the best. What’s not included in the report from LaConfora is who the potential buyers are. But the fact Manning has met with several of the favorites shows he’s serious.

Needless to say, any potential buyer having Manning on board adds to the appeal for the other 31 owners. But he also does so for a fanbase starved to get this franchise back to where it belongs.

The Broncos were fortunate to have Manning save them once. It looks like it could happen again.

Broncos news

Can the Broncos unlock some Christmas luck in Las Vegas?

The Broncos head to Las Vegas as slight underdogs and with Drew Lock in line to make the start. Can Denver pull the upset?

‘I’m going to live with that joy’: Reflecting on the life of Demaryius Thomas and the way he lived it

Born on Christmas Day in 1987, D.T. was able to be a gift to seemingly everyone he came across. On his birthday, we can look to who he was and remind ourselves that we can have the same kind of impact.

Broncos and Raiders game this Sunday | 9news.com

The Broncos are heading to Vegas to play the Raiders.

Lock it down. Broncos aim to keep playoff hopes flickering vs. Raiders

The Broncos face a must-win to keep their dim playoff hopes flickering, leaving them to push all their chips to the center of the table with a quarterback they didn’t trust enough to start when the season began.

Denver Broncos don't look at polished running back Javonte Williams as a rookie - Denver Broncos- ESPN

The Broncos' second-round pick out of North Carolina is on pace to reach 1,000 rushing yards in his first year.

NFL News

NFL star Christian McCaffrey pays of layaways for military members in North and South Carolina - CNN

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey delivered a Christmas surprise to dozens of military families by paying off their layaway balances.

Which NFL teams will be looking for a new coach or general manager next month? - The Boston Globe

The NFL averages six or seven head coaching vacancies each year, and there should also be four to six GM openings.