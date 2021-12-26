For many fans, the Denver Broncos are in a tight spot with Drew Lock starting a must-win road game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. With Lock’s history of turning the ball over, they have right to worry, but there is a chance we see one of those different kind of games from Drew.
Game Preview
How do we get one of those different kinds of games from Drew? Run the football. If Pat Shurmur can design some plays that will see Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon run roughshod over the Raiders defense, then that will open things up for those jump balls down the field.
In my opinion, I think that type of game plan leads to a win. Obviously, I am hoping Drew takes better care of the football than he has his entire career with 20 interceptions and 13 fumbles in a mere 18 starts, but this rushing attack is the best Denver has had in years and that changes things for Lock in this game.
As for the Raiders defense, they have been gashed all over the place in 2021. They have given up 30+ points in four of their last six games. On the season, they are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete a sixth worst 68% of their passes. This is a perfect opportunity for Lock and I think he’ll seize it. And with a win, the Broncos will thrust themselves right back into the AFC playoff hunt.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, December 26 at 2:25 p.m. Mile High time
Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporting)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)
If you see BLUE in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game locally on CBS. If not, you’ll want to look for some online streaming alternative to get the game or visit a local pub.
If you see BLUE in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Raiders game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/Med0DNaP2M— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 24, 2021
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Illness
|-
|-
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb/Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Bobby Massie
|T
|NIR
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Back/Rib
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder/Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Will Compton
|LB
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Shoulder/Elbow
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|-
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|-
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Toe
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|-
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Abdomen/Thigh
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|-
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|Achilles
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Carl Nassib
|DE
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Brandon Parker
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|DNP
|FULL
|-
|John Simpson
|G
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
Broncos-Bengals Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders opened a 1.5-point favorite over the Broncos. Since then, the line has shifted steadily towards Denver and now it stands as a 1-point road favorite for the Broncos. It would seem bettors are with me in thinking that this Drew Lock game is going to be one of his good ones. I’ll take it!
Matchup History
The Broncos-Raiders rivalry is one of the NFL’s greatest, but since Peyton Manning retired the Broncos have gotten the short end of that stick despite the Raiders being nearly as bad as Denver over the same stretch. The Broncos are 4-8 post-Peyton and have lost three stream with the Raiders scoring over 30 points in every single of those last three games. That’s a trend that needs to end this week.
2021 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2021
|at New York Giants
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|27-13
|1-0
|2
|9/19/2021
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|23-13
|2-0
|3
|9/26/2021
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|26-0
|3-0
|4
|10/3/2021
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|7-23
|3-1
|5
|10/10/2021
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|19-27
|3-2
|6
|10/17/2021
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|24-34
|3-3
|7
|10/21/2021
|at Cleveland Browns (TNF)
|6:20 PM
|NFLN
|14-17
|3-4
|8
|10/31/2021
|vs Washington Football Team
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|17-10
|4-4
|9
|11/7/2021
|at Dallas Cowboys
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|30-16
|5-4
|10
|11/14/2021
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-30
|5-5
|11
|11/21/2021
|BYE
|12
|11/28/2021
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-13
|6-5
|13
|12/5/2021
|at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|9-22
|6-6
|14
|12/12/2021
|vs Detroit Lions
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|38-10
|7-6
|15
|12/19/2021
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|10-15
|7-7
|16
|12/26/2021
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|17
|1/2/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|18
|1/9/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
