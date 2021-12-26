For many fans, the Denver Broncos are in a tight spot with Drew Lock starting a must-win road game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. With Lock’s history of turning the ball over, they have right to worry, but there is a chance we see one of those different kind of games from Drew.

Game Preview

How do we get one of those different kinds of games from Drew? Run the football. If Pat Shurmur can design some plays that will see Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon run roughshod over the Raiders defense, then that will open things up for those jump balls down the field.

In my opinion, I think that type of game plan leads to a win. Obviously, I am hoping Drew takes better care of the football than he has his entire career with 20 interceptions and 13 fumbles in a mere 18 starts, but this rushing attack is the best Denver has had in years and that changes things for Lock in this game.

As for the Raiders defense, they have been gashed all over the place in 2021. They have given up 30+ points in four of their last six games. On the season, they are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete a sixth worst 68% of their passes. This is a perfect opportunity for Lock and I think he’ll seize it. And with a win, the Broncos will thrust themselves right back into the AFC playoff hunt.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, December 26 at 2:25 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

If you see BLUE in the map below, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game locally on CBS. If not, you’ll want to look for some online streaming alternative to get the game or visit a local pub.

If you see BLUE in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Raiders game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/Med0DNaP2M — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 24, 2021

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning ILB Illness - - LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kareem Jackson S Back DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Purcell DL Thumb/Neck LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shamar Stephen DL Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL - Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip DNP LIMITED FULL - Bobby Massie T NIR DNP FULL FULL - Quinn Meinerz G/C Back/Rib LIMITED FULL FULL - Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Caden Sterns S Shoulder/Neck LIMITED FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE Courtland Sutton WR Wrist LIMITED FULL FULL - Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Johnathan Abram S Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Will Compton LB NIR-Personal DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Darren Waller TE Knee/Back DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Divine Deablo LB Shoulder/Elbow LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED - Daniel Helm TE Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED - Zay Jones WR Toe DNP LIMITED LIMITED - Foster Moreau TE Abdomen/Thigh LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED - Denzel Perryman LB Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Casey Hayward CB Achilles FULL FULL FULL - Josh Jacobs RB Illness DNP FULL FULL - Carl Nassib DE Knee FULL FULL FULL - Brandon Parker T Knee LIMITED DNP FULL - John Simpson G Knee FULL FULL FULL -

Broncos-Bengals Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders opened a 1.5-point favorite over the Broncos. Since then, the line has shifted steadily towards Denver and now it stands as a 1-point road favorite for the Broncos. It would seem bettors are with me in thinking that this Drew Lock game is going to be one of his good ones. I’ll take it!

Matchup History

The Broncos-Raiders rivalry is one of the NFL’s greatest, but since Peyton Manning retired the Broncos have gotten the short end of that stick despite the Raiders being nearly as bad as Denver over the same stretch. The Broncos are 4-8 post-Peyton and have lost three stream with the Raiders scoring over 30 points in every single of those last three games. That’s a trend that needs to end this week.

