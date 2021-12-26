Broncos vs. Raiders score predictions for Week 16

There is a narrow path to the playoffs for both teams in this game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. The winner continues to keep that narrow path alive another week, while the loser will take sole possession of the AFC West cellar.

Here at Mile High Report, we’re kind of a mixed bag of optimism and pessimism. More of us are seeing a win here on Sunday, but collectively the two blowout loss predictions edged out the win overall for Las Vegas with a 21-20 nail biter over Denver.

Here is how we predict things will go on an individual basis.

Broncos 28, Raiders 16

I’ve been down on Drew Lock since last season, but I’m feeling oddly confident for this game. It could be that whenever Adam and Ian predict a blowout loss, Denver tends to win, but it could also be my blind eyes seeing hatred of the silver and black and making any excuses I can to predict a win here. We’ll have to see which truth materializes for me today. - Tim Lynch

Raiders 27, Broncos 13

I haven’t seen anything that makes me confident in the Broncos offense. They can’t score, and no matter how well the defense plays, the offense is too inconsistent for me to feel comfortable predicting a win. I want to see them beat the Raiders, but it just doesn’t feel like this team will have the ability to get the win. Sadly, 27-13 Raiders. - Adam Malnati

Broncos 30, Raiders 21

I think this is the glimmer of hope game that Drew Lock fans will glom onto and yell loudly that he should have been the starter all year (and in 2022). The offensive line has been playing well enough that I think Lock will put up some points on the weak Raider secondary. Lock will also luck out when the Raider secondary drops a couple of interceptions. - Joe Mahoney

Raiders 31, Broncos 10

I have no faith in Shurmur, the offensive line or the offense to do what is needed to beat the Raiders. The defense will do its part to try to keep Denver in the game, but like the last five years, it won’t be enough. - Ian St. Clair

Broncos 17, Raiders 10

The last time the Broncos played the Raiders Teddy Bridgewater completed 71% of his passes for 334 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 picks. Most of it came in comeback mode because Greg Olsen’s offense scorched the Fangio defense in the first quarter, averaging 8.2 yards per play. Making matters worse, Bridgewater took 5 sacks along the way as the line struggled to slow down Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.

If the Broncos are going to have any hope at a victory, they’ll every part outside of QB to do a better job than they did the first time around. The defense needs to keep the game close enough so Shurmur has no excuse to abandon the run. The line needs to hold their blocks while Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams aren’t stuffed behind the line of scrimmage. If these things happen, Drew Lock won’t have to drop back to pass 49 times to try and give his team a chance.

I think they do, and I’m taking the Broncos 17-10. - Joe Rowles

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Raiders game? Let us know in the comments section below.