NFL Week 16 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 16 of the regular season! This is the early games open thread, so feel free to join the chat below to talk about the early game slot of games.

Everything that I say matters here in this post is contingent on the Broncos beating the Raiders this afternoon. If they do, then they would need the Bills and Chargers to lose during the early game slots to get right back into the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. That’ll make next week’s game against the Chargers even more interesting if both happen, but even so, a Chargers win this week and a Denver win this week and next week puts them ahead of the Chargers anyway. It all has to start with today’s game in Las Vegas.

The Denver Broncos will be on the road to take on the hated Las Vegas Raiders later this afternoon, so check out our nuts and bolts post.

Early games schedule