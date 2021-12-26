 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Week 16: Broncos at Raiders gameday inactives

Here are your gameday inactives for Week 16 between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be down two starters in this game with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and inside linebacker Kenny Young are inactive for the game today against the Las Vegas Raiders. Also inactive is cornerback Michael Ojemudia, safety Jamar Johnson, and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.

However, the big news for this game is that Raiders tight end Darren Waller is inactive today, which is huge for the Broncos defense to not have to account for that offensive weapon in this game. This is a must-win game for both teams, so any edge either team can get could be the difference.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Raiders game in Week 16.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Teddy Bridgewater QB
Kenny Young ILB
Michael Ojemudia CB
Jamar Johnson S
McTelvin Agim DL

Raiders inactives

Player Position
Malcolm Koonce DE
Will Compton LB
Jordan Simmons OG
Darren Waller TE
Johnathan Hankins DT
Kendal Vickers DT

