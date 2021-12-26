Week 16: Broncos at Raiders gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos will be down two starters in this game with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and inside linebacker Kenny Young are inactive for the game today against the Las Vegas Raiders. Also inactive is cornerback Michael Ojemudia, safety Jamar Johnson, and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.

However, the big news for this game is that Raiders tight end Darren Waller is inactive today, which is huge for the Broncos defense to not have to account for that offensive weapon in this game. This is a must-win game for both teams, so any edge either team can get could be the difference.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Raiders game in Week 16.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Teddy Bridgewater QB Kenny Young ILB Michael Ojemudia CB Jamar Johnson S McTelvin Agim DL