2021: Broncos vs. Raiders - Live updates

In a bit of an oddity, the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are battling both to stay in the AFC playoff hunt and avoid taking sole possession of the AFC West cellar. Needless to say, its a huge must-win game for both teams.

In-game updates

Game preview

In what we hope is Drew Lock’s comeback of the year game, the Broncos are facing a Raiders defense that ranks at or near the bottom of the league in so many key stats. It’s a perfect matchup for a young quarterback looking for redemption.

I would expect Denver to lean heavily on the rushing attack of Melvin Gordon and breakout rookie Javonte Williams. If Lock takes care of the football, they could flip the script on their first matchup and reinsert themselves back into the playoff conversation.

