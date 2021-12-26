Broncos offense came out flat while defense got run over by Raiders in 17-13 defeat

The Denver Broncos offense came out and was anemic all game long. If it weren’t for the big time turnovers on defense, they would have had a mere three points of offense by the late fourth quarter. However, given the turnover help the game was still within reach and a one-point affair until the Las Vegas Raiders scored a touchdown about midway through the fourth quarter.

With a full week of reps, Lock was okay in relief. He didn’t turn the ball over, which is a huge plus, but the run game was completely shut down the Raiders. If it weren’t for the three turnovers by Las Vegas, this would have easily been a blowout for the home team. At 7-8, the Broncos and their fans can officially start looking ahead to next season.

First Quarter

The first quarter had every drive end in a punt. The most eventful moment was this extreme example of a defensive pass interference and also a prime example of how quickly Jerry Jeudy creates separation in his route running.

The first quarter ended with the Raiders just across midfield and driving.

Second Quarter

The Raiders continued their second possession into the second quarter marching down the field to strike first against the Broncos with this nice touch throw from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow.

Derek Carr finds Hunter Renfrow on a corner route vs. Kareem Jackson.



Drew Lock found a wide open Jerry Jeudy on the Broncos next possession. Jeudy was so wide open he turned upfield and ran for another 20 yards before being tackled. The 40 yard gain led to a Brandon McManus field goal.

Things got crazy after Denver got their first field goal. The first thing to happen was a fumble by Josh Jacobs set Denver up near the Raiders 40 at the two minute warning and while Denver did nothing with that possession they were able to keep the ball for a Brandon McManus 55-yard field goal.

Then when less than 30 seconds left in the half, the Raiders tried running a screen play from their own 25 yard line. Bradley Chubb leaped in front of the Derek Carr pass and intercepted it. He nearly returned it for a touchdown, but was tackled at the one yard line.

Javonte Williams would dive into the end zone on the next play with 15 seconds to go in the half to give the Broncos 10 quick points in a wild final two minutes of the first half.

Third Quarter

The Raiders came out ready to dominate in the third quarter. On their opening second half drive, they fed the rock to the Josh Jacobs continuously. He got the ball 7 times on that drive for 57 yards and a touchdowns to put the Raiders back out in front 14-13.

They were well on their way to blowing the game wide open with the Broncos’ defense struggling to stop what Carr and the Raiders’ offense was doing. Shelby Harris made the play to keep the game in hand with a strip-sack on Carr with Dre’Mont Jones recovering the fumble for the Denver defenses third turnover of the game.

Fangio dials up a game on 3rd and long, which frees Shelby Harris to strip Derek Carr.



Denver would get the ball within field goal range, but on third and seven Drew Lock threw the ball well short of the sticks to Courtland Sutton who was unable to fight off the defenders to gain any yardage. Brandon McManus would then hook the kick wide left leaving the lead for the Raiders intact.

Fourth Quarter

The Raiders leaned heavily on their rushing attack as their offensive line took control of the game in the fourth quarter. They would cap a 7+ minute drive midway through the fourth quarter with just a field goal as Shelby Harris came up with another big sack to keep the game close.

Raiders 17, Broncos 13.

On the Broncos next possession, they were faced with a fourth down early in their drive. Drew Lock avoided pressure and found Courtland Sutton over the middle for the big first down. Three plays later they were again faced with a fourth down, this time after Lock took an ugly sack for a big loss.

The Raiders would close out the win from there.