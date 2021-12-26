Broncos at Raiders third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos took advantage of several offensive miscues by the Las Vegas Raiders by scoring 10 points in the final two minutes of the first half. That 13-7 lead aligns with a lot of positive numbers for Denver in the Vic Fangio era.

In the Fangio era, the Broncos are …



* 1-22 when trailing at halftime;

* 1-1 when tied at halftime;

* 17-4 when leading at halftime;

* 14-2 when leading by 4 or more points at halftime.



Denver starts the third quarter up by 6. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2021

The Raiders received the ball to open the second half. The came out running the ball heavily through Josh Jacobs. His first three runs netted 18 yards out to the Raiders 43-yard line. Derek Carr would throw on second down to find DeSean Jackson for a first down across midfield.

The running lanes were wide open from there with Jacobs who gained nine yards on first down and then ripped off another 20 yard gain into the red zone. He fumbled and the Broncos recovered, but after review they overturned the call on the field in what was a huge break for Las Vegas.

Undeterred, the Raiders kept feeding the rock to Jacobs. He would cap the drive with 57 yards rushing and a touchdown to put Las Vegas back out in front.

Raiders' Jacobs has gains of 8, 7, 3, 20, 3, 8 and 5TD to put Vegas back in front of #Broncos



LV 14-13, 10:22 3Q — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) December 26, 2021

Raiders 14, Broncos 13.

Out of a two tight end set, Drew Lock stuck with the tight ends finding Noah Fant down the sideline for a 20 yard gain.

Broncos open the 2nd half with a PA pass to Noah Fant pic.twitter.com/S57YBp6xoy — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 26, 2021

Things went nowhere from there with Melvin Gordon getting tackled in the backfield again. Lock then found Tim Patrick for a quick five yards to setup a third and nine. Lock then looked for Fant well short of the sticks. The ball bounced of Fant’s hands and was almost intercepted.

The Raiders continued pushing the Broncos defensive line around and drove methodically down the field getting into field goal range with a mixture of passes and runs. They were well within field goal range, when Shelby Harris knocked the ball out of Carr’s hands and Dre’Mont Jones recovered for another huge turnover for the Broncos defense.

Fangio dials up a game on 3rd and long, which frees Shelby Harris to strip Derek Carr.



Broncos football! pic.twitter.com/4vlyrv9K7U — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 26, 2021

On first down, Javonte Williams was nearly tackled for a loss but was able to snag a one yard gain out of it. Drew Lock was then flushed out on second down and found Tim Patrick on the sideline for a big first down into Raiders territory.

Two plays later on third and seven, Lock found Courtland Sutton but he threw the ball well short of the sticks and Sutton was stopped four yards short of the first down marker. Brandon McManus would come out for another 55-yard field goal attempt that would sail wide left as the Raiders preserved their 14-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.