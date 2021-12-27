Offensive incompetence sinks Broncos 2021 season

With Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. While it’s its somewhat refreshing to have made past Christmas before the unofficial end of relevancy, Sunday’s debacle in Las Vegas was yet another shining example that Pat Shurmur’s offensive scheme is nothing short of a catastrophic failure.

Till disaster do us part.

Despite mounting evidence that offensive play has been the Broncos Achilles heel, Coach Vic Fangio stood next to his struggling offensive coordinator. As losses mounted and points didn’t, it became apparent there would be no accountability for poor performance on the offensive side of the ball. Rather than make a staff correction and move on, Fangio inexplicably clung to lifeless unimaginative offense and now it’s too late. That should be the hallmark of his undoing.

When it comes to the quarterback debate, it really doesn’t matter much who is back there. Do I favor one over the other? Sure, but really after Sunday, does it really matter? Neither quarterback has been given anything to work with and so growth at the position has been stymied from the get-go. Bad leadership has brought us bad quarterback play. We will finish out the season, pretty much how it started: In desperate need of a serious solution at quarterback.

Defensively, the Broncos are exhausted and I don’t blame them for being so. Were it not for Bradley Chubb’s interception and near-touchdown, Denver would have ended Sunday’s game with fewer than 7-points total. The defense can’t do it all and they are justified if they are mad as hell that they’re being asked to do so. Yet again, the defense held an opponent to fewer than 20-points, and yet again Denver couldn’t secure the victory.

When you play like that, you don’t deserve to go to the playoffs. You don’t deserve nationally televised games. You don’t deserve pro bowlers. When you play like that, you don’t deserve to coach the Denver Broncos.

HORSE TRACKS

Broncos left with sting of defeat as playoff hopes fade in loss to Raiders

“At the end of the day, we viewed this as a win-or-go-home situation,” Shelby Harris said, “and we didn’t do enough to come away with a W.”

Never say never? Broncos’ playoff chances not impossible, but unlikely | FOX21 News Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KWTX) — Imagine watching an action movie where one of the main characters is tasked with escaping a burning building. To avoid being trapped and succumbing to their dramatized death, they must sprint the length of the floor with track-star speed before a stop-drop-and roll underneath the only remaining safe exit that […]

3 takeaways from Broncos' 17-13 loss to Raiders | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

LAS VEGAS — The Broncos (7-8) fell to the Raiders (8-7) 17-13 in another defensive battle Sunday, making their playoff chances drop drastically with only two games remaining.

Broncos subplots: Albert Okwuegbunam's fourth quarter drop proves costly | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

LAS VEGAS — The Broncos fell to 7-8 on the season Sunday, after falling 17-13 to the Raiders, with a couple key plays determining the outcome.

Denver Broncos' offense all but assures sixth consecutive playoff miss - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The Broncos, who are tied for the league lead in points allowed, have surrendered 22, 10, 15 and 17 points in their past four games, going just 1-3.

Football Morning In America, Week 16 - Peter King, NBC Sports

Peter King's Football Morning In America column for Week 16 tells the stories of how the Colts overcame Covid on Christmas and Josh Allen's important win.

With Travis Kelce out, Patrick Mahomes spreads wealth as Kansas City Chiefs win AFC West

Utilizing a multitude of running backs and receivers in the absence of tight end Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs cruised past the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday to win the AFC West title.

Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll tries to make sense of 'disappointing' late loss to Chicago Bears -- 'I have to do more'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll put the onus on himself after Seattle's 'disappointing' 25-24 playoff-eliminating loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, saying he's "got to do better."

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton backs coach Matt Rhule after fan chants erupt during loss

Fans chanted "Fire Matt Rhule!" during the loss to the Buccaneers. "Coach Rhule is a great coach," QB Cam Newton said afterward.

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow's 525 passing yards shatters team record, gives Bengals blowout win over Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the best passing days in NFL history in a record-breaking 41-21 victory over Baltimore at Paul Brown Stadium.

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne involved in sideline scuffle during Washington-Cowboys Sunday night game - CBSSports.com

The former Alabama teammates got caught on camera for the wrong reason

Ten historical facts from Cowboys' beatdown of Washington Football Team in Week 16 - CBSSports.com

Top-10 historic facts from Cowboys beatdown of Washington Football Team in Week 16

49ers GM creates some Christmas drama with 'accidental' liking of disparaging tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo - CBSSports.com

This is not a situation that any team wanted to be dealing with on Christmas Eve

Referee explains why flag was picked up on late hit to Mac Jones in Patriots' loss to Bills - CBSSports.com

The controversial non-penalty occurred in the second quarter

Patriots' Josh McDaniels garnering head coaching interest among NFL owners - CBSSports.com

McDaniels' work with rookie QB Mac Jones has helped raise his stock

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 16 action.

Eight burning questions as NFL playoff picture comes into view

The playoff picture is finally crystalizing -- or is it? If there is one truism to this season, it is this: The more we know, the less we know. With that, Jim Trotter takes one more look into his murky crystal ball.

Stumbling Pittsburgh Steelers left with questions involving future after being routed by Chiefs

After being routed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are stumbling out of the postseason race and left with questions about their future, Jeffri Chadiha writes.

Bucs WR Antonio Brown following return from suspension: 'I don’t want to talk about that'

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown returned to action Sunday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 and serving a three-game suspension for violating the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. Following a big performance versus the Panthers, h

Rams, Cardinals clinch NFC playoff spots in Week 16

The streaking Los Angeles Rams have booked a trip to the NFC playoffs following their Sunday win over the Vikings. The Arizona Cardinals are also in by virtue of losses by the 49ers and Vikings.