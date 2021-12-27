Broncos vs. Chargers betting odds for Week 17

The Denver Broncos dropped their second-straight winnable game on Sunday in a 17-13 road defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they go to Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Chargers who are fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Houston Texans.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos will be massive 6-point road underdogs to the Chargers with an over/under of 45. We’ll have to see if this line shifts in Denver’s favor as Teddy Bridgewater’s gameday status becomes more clear later in the week.

Broncos vs. Chargers betting odds

Denver Broncos (7-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles, California

ATS Betting Lines: Los Angeles -6

Moneyline Odds: Denver +210 / Los Angeles -260

Over/Under: 45

Despite handily beating the Chargers earlier in the season, oddmakers aren’t liking what they are seeing from the Broncos in recent weeks. The Chargers got blown out by the lowly Houston Texans, but still open nearly a touchdown favorite over the visiting Broncos.

It’ll be interesting to see if this is an indictment on the Drew Lock-led offense or if its something else. We’ll know for sure if Bridgewater is named the starter and the line shifts significantly in Denver’s favor. While I don’t think Lock was the reason Denver lost on Sunday, he was only able to generate three points all day with drives that didn’t start in scoring range due to defensive turnovers.

If Denver can get the run game going, the numbers Lock put up on Sunday would have easily won the game. That’s probably the most frustrating aspect to the loss against Las Vegas and something Pat Shurmur needs to figure out before next week regardless of who is in at quarterback. Personally, I think Denver should just roll with Drew Lock the final two games and see if his play can generate some sort of trade value for the team next offseason.

What do you think Broncos Country?