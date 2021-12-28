Broncos placed three players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Linebacker Andre Mintze, defensive linemen Mike Purcell and Jonathan Harris were all placed on the list. As we’ve seen in recent weeks, this is usually how it starts and we’ll need to hold our breath for additional positive tests throughout the week.

Aside from that bit of news, head coach Vic Fangio was also hit with questions about his future on Monday. He obviously said he wasn’t worried about his future, but he understood the importance of a strong finish.

“I don’t, and I know you think that’s a standard answer, but for a lot of reasons I do not worry about it. Those reasons are personal for me, but do I acknowledge that it’s certainly out there and could happen—absolutely. Do I worry about it? I absolutely do not worry about it for many, many reasons.”

He went on to say that he felt he and his staff deserve another shot at things in 2022. Whether that means his entire staff or him and his defensive staff is left up for interpretation. When asked about the offensive struggles, he did kind of call out offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to prove it these final two games.

“Pat [Shurmur] and I—and the offensive staff for that matter— talk a lot,” Fangio said. “We have meetings regularly so yes, we do talk a lot about what we’d like the offense to look like, where we think we can improve on a week-to-week basis, taking a look at what we’ve done in the past few week, what we can change up, [and], etc. Pat [Shurmur] has a long history of being successful in this league, and I’m counting on that happening here these final two weeks.”

His recent history is any indication of future performance, Shumur won’t be up to task. Drew Lock and his league leading turnovers in 2020 was a scapegoat. Under Teddy Bridgewater, turnovers are way down, and yet the red zone offense languishes. The Broncos are averaging 19 points per game in 2021. They averages 20 last season.

It wasn’t the turnovers, Pat. It was you.

Horse Tracks

Broncos feel ‘close’ to success, focused on ending season strong

"These last three losses — they’re all losses, it doesn’t really matter what the score is — but they’ve all been close games and have come down to the wire," Vic Fangio said. "We just need to find a way to get those turned in our favor.”

Vic Fangio says he 'absolutely' deserves another year as Denver Broncos' coach

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday he "absolutely" deserves to return as the team's coach in 2022, the final season of his contract.

Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol as Broncos begin preparation for Week 17

Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol after getting hurt in Week 15 against Cincinnati, so as of Monday, Drew Lock’s in line for his second start of the season.

Drew Lock: "I'd like to think I can sign off on almost all of (my passes)"

"I feel I did alright," Lock said. "Obviously there's going to be some things I want to fix and make better, but there's going to be a lot of good things on tape and a lot things I can hang my hat on and say that I was proud of this throw or that."

Talk of Vic Fangio’s job status with Broncos obscuring another major issue

Fangio's future with the Broncos is uncertain but is only one on a long list of issues GM George Paton will need to sort out.

2022 NFL Draft order: Broncos, Browns inch closer to top 10

The Browns are still alive in the race for the AFC North title, but they're also a step closer to holding a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering a second straight loss. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round or

NFL head coaching carousel: What jobs will become open and who could fill them?

From jobs already open, to ones where the seat is red hot.

3 winners and 5 losers from Week 16 in the NFL

The Colts are looking really scary.

Stefon Diggs told Patriots fans how the world really feels about them

Stefon Diggs had a relatable message for Patriots fans.