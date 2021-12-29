Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have been hit with some reserve/COVID lists this week. Mike Klis of 9News reported on Wednesday that Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland will all miss the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being placed in COVID protocols. The team announced they activated center Lloyd Cushenberry from the reserve/COVID list and hope to have Mike Purcell off the list too by Sunday.
Additionally, they placed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams on injured reserve on Tuesday which prompted the team to add Justin Hamilton from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad and also signed Deyon Sizer and Akeem Spence to their own practice squad.
On the injury side of things, the Broncos are taking it slow with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with head coach Vic Fangio confirming that it is likely that Drew Lock will get his second straight start of the season on Sunday. There was no practice on Wednesday, but there were they’d also be without Ronald Darby, Kareem Jackson, Stephen Weatherly, and Kenny Young.
For the Chargers, they had one non-participant in linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Derwin James was limited.
Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|Stephen Weatherly
|OLB
|Illness
|DNP
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Ankle
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|LIMITED
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FULL
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|FULL
|Uchenna Nwosu
|OLB
|Shoulder/Hip
|FULL
|Jerry Tillery
|DL
|Ankle
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
