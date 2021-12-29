 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to get as healthy as possible before Sunday. Here is the full Wednesday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have been hit with some reserve/COVID lists this week. Mike Klis of 9News reported on Wednesday that Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland will all miss the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being placed in COVID protocols. The team announced they activated center Lloyd Cushenberry from the reserve/COVID list and hope to have Mike Purcell off the list too by Sunday.

Additionally, they placed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams on injured reserve on Tuesday which prompted the team to add Justin Hamilton from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad and also signed Deyon Sizer and Akeem Spence to their own practice squad.

On the injury side of things, the Broncos are taking it slow with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with head coach Vic Fangio confirming that it is likely that Drew Lock will get his second straight start of the season on Sunday. There was no practice on Wednesday, but there were they’d also be without Ronald Darby, Kareem Jackson, Stephen Weatherly, and Kenny Young.

For the Chargers, they had one non-participant in linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Derwin James was limited.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP
Ronald Darby CB Shoulder DNP
Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP
Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP
Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED
Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED
Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot LIMITED
Drew Lock QB Ankle LIMITED
Shamar Stephen DL Knee LIMITED
Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Drue Tranquill LB Ankle DNP
Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring LIMITED
Stephen Anderson TE Shoulder FULL
Tevaughn Campbell CB Hamstring FULL
Linval Joseph DL Shoulder FULL
Uchenna Nwosu OLB Shoulder/Hip FULL
Jerry Tillery DL Ankle FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...