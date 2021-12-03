 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Confidence in the Broncos is on the upswing

But will it continue? The Denver Broncos face an opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs that they have lost 11 straight games to.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

There is a strong resistance marker around the 60% mark for Denver Broncos fans. I think part of that is due to the win then lose nature of this club over the last month. Just when you think they might be turning things around with a win against a good team, they lose to a bad team.

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend, they’ll either confirm the doubts of the 40% of fans surveyed who are not confident in them or they’ll win and we’ll see the top blown off that 60% confident number come next week.

Eleven consecutive losses to the Chiefs. Second only to to the 20-game win streaks of the Oakland Raiders over Denver in the 1960s to early 1970s. I’d really like to see this streak end as I am sure all of you would as well.

If I were to make a reasonable prediction, I would guess that streak will continue this weekend. The Broncos are so close to turning things around, but I still think they are a season away. Under Vic Fangio, the Broncos have played the Chiefs very well in Arrowhead so anything could happen. While I think the streak continues, I’ll be rooting hard for my prediction to be wrong on Sunday.

In This Stream

Week 13: Broncos at Chiefs - Everything we know

View all 12 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...