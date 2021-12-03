Confidence in the Broncos is on the upswing

There is a strong resistance marker around the 60% mark for Denver Broncos fans. I think part of that is due to the win then lose nature of this club over the last month. Just when you think they might be turning things around with a win against a good team, they lose to a bad team.

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming up this weekend, they’ll either confirm the doubts of the 40% of fans surveyed who are not confident in them or they’ll win and we’ll see the top blown off that 60% confident number come next week.

Eleven consecutive losses to the Chiefs. Second only to to the 20-game win streaks of the Oakland Raiders over Denver in the 1960s to early 1970s. I’d really like to see this streak end as I am sure all of you would as well.

If I were to make a reasonable prediction, I would guess that streak will continue this weekend. The Broncos are so close to turning things around, but I still think they are a season away. Under Vic Fangio, the Broncos have played the Chiefs very well in Arrowhead so anything could happen. While I think the streak continues, I’ll be rooting hard for my prediction to be wrong on Sunday.