Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Friday

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon doubtful for Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is the full injury report.

By Tim Lynch
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Bad news for the Denver Broncos ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It is looking like running back Melvin Gordon will not likely suit up for this game and is listed officially as doubtful. He has been a good 1-2 punch for the offense this year with rookie Javonte Williams, but it looks like it’ll be the Javonte Williams show this week.

Additionally, four of their five current starting offensive linemen are listed as questionable as well. It’s looking like most of them will play, though. It’ll be a welcome boost for Williams and his first NFL start.

The Chiefs had a bit of a surprise addition on Friday with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire coming down with an illness. He is questionable and it is non-COVID so he should be ready to go by Sunday night. The one big loss for the Chiefs was lineman Lucas Niang who was ruled out.

Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL
Nate Hairston CB Hip - DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Dalton Risner G Back DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Quinn Meinerz G/C Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Jonathon Cooper OLB Neck - - LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Garett Bolles T Ankle - LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL
Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP LIMITED FULL
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL
Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED FULL FULL
Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL FULL
Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL
Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL FULL
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL
Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL FULL FULL

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Lucas Niang OL Ribs LIMITED DNP DNP OUT
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness - - DNP QUESTIONABLE
Michael Burton FB Pectoral FULL FULL FULL
Chris Lammons CB Hip FULL FULL FULL
Kyle Long OL Knee FULL FULL FULL
Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FULL FULL FULL
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

