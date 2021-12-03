Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Friday

Bad news for the Denver Broncos ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It is looking like running back Melvin Gordon will not likely suit up for this game and is listed officially as doubtful. He has been a good 1-2 punch for the offense this year with rookie Javonte Williams, but it looks like it’ll be the Javonte Williams show this week.
Additionally, four of their five current starting offensive linemen are listed as questionable as well. It’s looking like most of them will play, though. It’ll be a welcome boost for Williams and his first NFL start.
The Chiefs had a bit of a surprise addition on Friday with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire coming down with an illness. He is questionable and it is non-COVID so he should be ready to go by Sunday night. The one big loss for the Chiefs was lineman Lucas Niang who was ruled out.
Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Hip
|-
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Neck
|-
|-
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|-
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Kyle Long
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
