Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Friday

Bad news for the Denver Broncos ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It is looking like running back Melvin Gordon will not likely suit up for this game and is listed officially as doubtful. He has been a good 1-2 punch for the offense this year with rookie Javonte Williams, but it looks like it’ll be the Javonte Williams show this week.

Additionally, four of their five current starting offensive linemen are listed as questionable as well. It’s looking like most of them will play, though. It’ll be a welcome boost for Williams and his first NFL start.

The Chiefs had a bit of a surprise addition on Friday with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire coming down with an illness. He is questionable and it is non-COVID so he should be ready to go by Sunday night. The one big loss for the Chiefs was lineman Lucas Niang who was ruled out.

Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Nate Hairston CB Hip - DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Back DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Quinn Meinerz G/C Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jonathon Cooper OLB Neck - - LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Garett Bolles T Ankle - LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP LIMITED FULL Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED FULL FULL Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL FULL Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL FULL Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL FULL FULL

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Lucas Niang OL Ribs LIMITED DNP DNP OUT Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness - - DNP QUESTIONABLE Michael Burton FB Pectoral FULL FULL FULL Chris Lammons CB Hip FULL FULL FULL Kyle Long OL Knee FULL FULL FULL Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FULL FULL FULL L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play