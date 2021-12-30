Which Broncos players are you watching down the stretch?

When the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Charger in Week 17 they will still mathematically have a shot at the playoffs. The chances are less than one percent, but I am telling you there’s a chance.

But not really. As Ian St. Clair and I discussed on the MHR Radio Podcast, the Broncos season is essentially done. We have reached the point in the season where the question will be asked, should I root for my team to win, or lose to increase their draft position. I am not here to gate-keep, and I don’t really care what you choose to do. However, we do a segment on the show each week where we talk about players to watch.

I like this segment. We get to point out the aspects of the game we are most interested in. We are able to identify which players we believe will have the most impact on the game.

There are always some obvious players to watch. Whoever is playing QB generally jumps out on offense. There are other prime candidates, like Javonte Williams, or the offensive line. Players and positions that will have a major impact, or potentially do something special.

It’s similar on defense. Justin Simmons is a popular choice on the show. So are the rotating cast of linebackers that Denver has played with. Shelby Harris makes an appearance on this segment often.

This week, Ian said he was just going to watch the defense in general, “since they’re the only ones that do anything.” I plan on paying attention to Jonas Griffith, who has been a key player for the Broncos since getting more playing time.

The offense is tough, but this being a Javonte Williams fan club, I generally choose to watch him. Even in his lackluster 12 rushing yards against the Las Vegas Raiders, he had eye-popping runs.

Some of us in Broncos Country may have checked out. I have seen it in some of the best fans. Just checking the score at the end of the day because they didn’t want to sit through the boredom of a Broncos game. As a fan base, we have been called spoiled by some. When you cheer for a team that has over 3 decades of winning behind them, it is hard to take losing.

This can push people away. We all have lives that may not include subjecting ourselves to the fecklessness of a Pat Shurmur offense. Still, I think there is always something to watch for.

What players do you focus on during a game? What are you watching for, even though there isn’t anything left to play for?