No matter how hard I try, I just can’t gain on Laurie. She is going to end up the NFL picks guru here at Mile High Report this year. Jess is definitely out of contention has his desperate throes have fallen short. There is one last chance for me, but it means I need an upset win from the Miami Dolphins and a Los Angeles Chargers win over my own Denver Broncos. Talk about a distasteful situation.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I totally forgot to make my picks until Saturday so I spotted three games to the pack. Orangeandbluesbros is now solidly in the lead overall. The top weekly winner was Jimmer’s Picks who crushed the field with 13 wins.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group #: 56471

Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 17. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 17 NFL Picks Week 17 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV Week 17 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV SEASON RECORD: 144-95-1 135-104-1 147-92-1 Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team PHI PHI PHI Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens LAR LAR LAR Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets TB TB TB Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans MIA TEN TEN Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots NE NE NE Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts IND IND IND Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals KC CIN KC New York Giants at Chicago Bears CHI NYG CHI Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills BUF BUF BUF Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers SF SF SF Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers LAC LAC DEN Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints NO NO NO Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks SEA DET SEA Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys DAL DAL DAL Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (SNF) GB GB GB Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF) PIT CLE PIT