NFL Picks for Week 17

We’re back at it with Week 17. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 17!

No matter how hard I try, I just can’t gain on Laurie. She is going to end up the NFL picks guru here at Mile High Report this year. Jess is definitely out of contention has his desperate throes have fallen short. There is one last chance for me, but it means I need an upset win from the Miami Dolphins and a Los Angeles Chargers win over my own Denver Broncos. Talk about a distasteful situation.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I totally forgot to make my picks until Saturday so I spotted three games to the pack. Orangeandbluesbros is now solidly in the lead overall. The top weekly winner was Jimmer’s Picks who crushed the field with 13 wins.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 17. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 17 NFL Picks

Week 17 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
Week 17 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 144-95-1 135-104-1 147-92-1
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team PHI PHI PHI
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens LAR LAR LAR
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets TB TB TB
Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans MIA TEN TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots NE NE NE
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts IND IND IND
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals KC CIN KC
New York Giants at Chicago Bears CHI NYG CHI
Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills BUF BUF BUF
Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers SF SF SF
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers LAC LAC DEN
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints NO NO NO
Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks SEA DET SEA
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys DAL DAL DAL
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (SNF) GB GB GB
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF) PIT CLE PIT

