Welcome to Week 17!
No matter how hard I try, I just can’t gain on Laurie. She is going to end up the NFL picks guru here at Mile High Report this year. Jess is definitely out of contention has his desperate throes have fallen short. There is one last chance for me, but it means I need an upset win from the Miami Dolphins and a Los Angeles Chargers win over my own Denver Broncos. Talk about a distasteful situation.
In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I totally forgot to make my picks until Saturday so I spotted three games to the pack. Orangeandbluesbros is now solidly in the lead overall. The top weekly winner was Jimmer’s Picks who crushed the field with 13 wins.
Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS
Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 17. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 17 NFL Picks
|SEASON RECORD:
|144-95-1
|135-104-1
|147-92-1
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans
|MIA
|TEN
|TEN
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots
|NE
|NE
|NE
|Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|IND
|IND
|Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
|KC
|CIN
|KC
|New York Giants at Chicago Bears
|CHI
|NYG
|CHI
|Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|SF
|SF
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|LAC
|DEN
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|NO
|NO
|NO
|Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DET
|SEA
|Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (SNF)
|GB
|GB
|GB
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF)
|PIT
|CLE
|PIT
Poll
Who wins on Sunday?
-
4%
Broncos by a ton
-
29%
Broncos by a wee bit
-
27%
Chargers by a ton
-
31%
Chargers by a wee bit
-
6%
No one wins. Eat at Arby’s.
