If you are seeing GREEN in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Chargers game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are not getting the Broncos game this week.

My biggest angst with the Denver Broncos continues to revolve about offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Once again, he pointed at the players failures to execute the offense as the reason for the loss last week and he did so in an underhanded way as if saying they need to do what they didn’t do last week against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

“I think you want to see the quarterback lead you to victory,” Shurmur said where he wants Drew Lock to get better in Week 17. “You want him to be able to execute the offense in a highly efficient way, deliver the ball on time, and get us in the endzone. I think those are all things that we all understand that, and I think it’s important that he understands it—and he does. He’s just looking to improve.”

This far into the season and after listening to Shurmur point to player execution week after week after week, I’m of the opinion that the issue isn’t player execution of his offense but his offense’s inability to create executable plays. That is especially prevalent in the red zone area.

Win or lose, I think we’re all ready to see some changes to the coaching staff in January.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Broncos are 6.5-point underdogs according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.