Week 17: Broncos at Chargers - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will look to get back to .500 and play spoiler for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos are a game back in the AFC West of the Los Angeles Chargers and could shove them into the cellar and ruin their playoff hopes all while getting back to .500 on the season. It would least be a good start to heading into the offseason on a positive note.

The lone bright spot this season from a team perspective has been the defense. They lead the NFL in scoring and held the Chargers to a paltry 13 points in their first matchup. Head coach Vic Fangio noted that the scoring title would be huge for the players on that side of the ball because it really has been a whole team effort with all of the changes to the roster through the season.

“I think it’d be a great thing just for our players,” Fangio said. “The players are the ones that are responsible for it. They’ve done it with multiple people playing at different positions and I just think it shows the fight and competitiveness of our players. They deserve all the credit, and they should get the joy out of it. We’ve got two great offenses to finish up here against, so it’ll be a tough chore to hang on to that ranking, but we’re going to give it all we can.”

Fangio understands how important these last two games are to his future in Denver. There is a possibility the team lands a true franchise quarterback in 2022 and I am sure he would love to see what he could do with a competent offense and a playoff-caliber defense that he has proven he can assemble year in and year out.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Broncos are 6.5-point underdogs according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.