Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

Yesterday, the Denver Broncos moved four players onto the reserve/COVID list and today four more. Cornerback Bryce Callahan, outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, right tackle Bobbie Massie, and special teamer Mike Ford joined Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland on the list and all will must Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
There has been zero discussion of postponing the game. “No,” Vic Fangio said. “I don’t believe there’s been any discussions and wouldn’t anticipate there being any.”
We all know the NFL doesn’t seem to care about the Broncos competitive ability as we saw last year with them forcing the team start wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. But I digress.
Practice was cancelled again on Thursday as Fangio is hoping to limit the spread as much as possible ahead of Sunday. If they did hold practice, the big changes would have been Kareem Jackson returning to limited and Drew Lock moving from limited to full. There does seem to be some non-COVID illnesses going around as you can see from the injury report below.
Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Illness
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Stephen Weatherly
|OLB
|Illness
|DNP
|Reserve/COVID-19 List
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|FULL
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|Uchenna Nwosu
|OLB
|Shoulder/Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|Jerry Tillery
|DL
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
