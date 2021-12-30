 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to get as healthy as possible before Sunday. Here is the full Wednesday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday, the Denver Broncos moved four players onto the reserve/COVID list and today four more. Cornerback Bryce Callahan, outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, right tackle Bobbie Massie, and special teamer Mike Ford joined Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland on the list and all will must Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There has been zero discussion of postponing the game. “No,” Vic Fangio said. “I don’t believe there’s been any discussions and wouldn’t anticipate there being any.”

We all know the NFL doesn’t seem to care about the Broncos competitive ability as we saw last year with them forcing the team start wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. But I digress.

Practice was cancelled again on Thursday as Fangio is hoping to limit the spread as much as possible ahead of Sunday. If they did hold practice, the big changes would have been Kareem Jackson returning to limited and Drew Lock moving from limited to full. There does seem to be some non-COVID illnesses going around as you can see from the injury report below.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP DNP
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Illness LIMITED DNP
Jonathon Cooper OLB Illness - DNP
Ronald Darby CB Shoulder DNP DNP
Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP LIMITED
Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot LIMITED LIMITED
Shamar Stephen DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Drew Lock QB Ankle LIMITED FULL
Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP Reserve/COVID-19 List

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Drue Tranquill LB Ankle DNP DNP
Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Stephen Anderson TE Shoulder FULL FULL
Tevaughn Campbell CB Hamstring FULL FULL
Linval Joseph DL Shoulder FULL FULL
Uchenna Nwosu OLB Shoulder/Hip FULL FULL
Jerry Tillery DL Ankle FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

In This Stream

Week 17: Broncos at Chargers - Everything we know

View all 10 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...