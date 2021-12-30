Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Thursday

Yesterday, the Denver Broncos moved four players onto the reserve/COVID list and today four more. Cornerback Bryce Callahan, outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, right tackle Bobbie Massie, and special teamer Mike Ford joined Tim Patrick, Caden Sterns, Calvin Anderson and Tyrie Cleveland on the list and all will must Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

There has been zero discussion of postponing the game. “No,” Vic Fangio said. “I don’t believe there’s been any discussions and wouldn’t anticipate there being any.”

We all know the NFL doesn’t seem to care about the Broncos competitive ability as we saw last year with them forcing the team start wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. But I digress.

Practice was cancelled again on Thursday as Fangio is hoping to limit the spread as much as possible ahead of Sunday. If they did hold practice, the big changes would have been Kareem Jackson returning to limited and Drew Lock moving from limited to full. There does seem to be some non-COVID illnesses going around as you can see from the injury report below.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP DNP Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Illness LIMITED DNP Jonathon Cooper OLB Illness - DNP Ronald Darby CB Shoulder DNP DNP Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP LIMITED Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot LIMITED LIMITED Shamar Stephen DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Drew Lock QB Ankle LIMITED FULL Stephen Weatherly OLB Illness DNP Reserve/COVID-19 List

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Drue Tranquill LB Ankle DNP DNP Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Stephen Anderson TE Shoulder FULL FULL Tevaughn Campbell CB Hamstring FULL FULL Linval Joseph DL Shoulder FULL FULL Uchenna Nwosu OLB Shoulder/Hip FULL FULL Jerry Tillery DL Ankle FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play