Tracking all of the Broncos reserve/COVID list additions for Week 17

The Denver Broncos area dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak this week as they prepare to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. At first the additions to the reserve/COVID list were incremental, but that trickle has turned into a flood. We’ll attempt to keep track of all of the roster adjustments the team is making leading up to Sunday.

Broncos’ players on Reserve/COVID list

Andre Mintze, LB

Mike Purcell, NT

Calvin Anderson, OT

Caden Sterns, S

Tim Patrick, WR

Tyrie Cleveland, WR

Stephen Weatherly, OLB

Mike Ford, CB

Bobby Massie, OT

Bryce Callahan, CB

Bradley Chubb, OLB

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Jonathan Cooper, OLB

Baron Browning, ILB

McTelvin Agim, DE

Coach Bill Kollar

Chargers’ players on Reserve/COVID list

Nasir Adderly, S

Alohi Gilman, S

Chris Harris Jr, CB

Trey Pipkins, OT

Devontae Harris, CB

Dustin Hopkins, PK

Matt Overton, LS

Storm Norton, OT

Kenneth Murray, LB

Damon Lloyd, LB

Jared Cook, TE

Both teams are down big ahead of this game. The game has playoff implications for both, but more so for the Chargers who could still get to 10-wins on the season. We’ll update this post as more news breaks.