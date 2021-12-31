Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos held back in practice again on Friday as a slew of additions to the reserve/COVID list came through again. We’ve begun tracking all of the Broncos’ players added to the list this week and so far we’ve got 13 players and 1 coach out for Sunday. That list could grow again as Courtland Sutton’s tests were inconclusive. We’ll find out his official status on Saturday.

Then on the injury front the team will still be without Teddy Bridgewater, so it will be Drew Lock’s second shot at making his case heading into the 2022 offseason. The rest are questionable, but I would imagine if they don’t have COVID they’ll play in some capacity as head coach Vic Fangio isn’t even sure they’ll be able to find 45 players to fill out their gameday roster on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking mostly healthy. However, they are also down eight players so far due to COVID.

Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday^ Friday* Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday^ Friday* Game Status Teddy Bridgewater QB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT­­­ Courtland Sutton WR Illness - - DNP QUESTIONABLE Ronald Darby CB Shoulder DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Thumb/Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kareem Jackson S Back/Shoulder DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dre’Mont Jones DE Foot LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shamar Stephen DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Javonte Williams RB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kenny Young ILB Concussion DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Drew Lock QB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL - Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Illness LIMITED DNP Reserve/COVID-19 List Jonathon Cooper OLB Illness - DNP Reserve/COVID-19 List

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Drue Tranquill LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Derwin James Jr. S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED - Stephen Anderson TE Shoulder FULL FULL FULL - Tevaughn Campbell CB Hamstring FULL FULL FULL - Linval Joseph DL Shoulder FULL FULL FULL - Uchenna Nwosu OLB Shoulder/Hip FULL FULL FULL - Jerry Tillery DL Ankle FULL FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play