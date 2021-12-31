Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos held back in practice again on Friday as a slew of additions to the reserve/COVID list came through again. We’ve begun tracking all of the Broncos’ players added to the list this week and so far we’ve got 13 players and 1 coach out for Sunday. That list could grow again as Courtland Sutton’s tests were inconclusive. We’ll find out his official status on Saturday.
Then on the injury front the team will still be without Teddy Bridgewater, so it will be Drew Lock’s second shot at making his case heading into the 2022 offseason. The rest are questionable, but I would imagine if they don’t have COVID they’ll play in some capacity as head coach Vic Fangio isn’t even sure they’ll be able to find 45 players to fill out their gameday roster on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking mostly healthy. However, they are also down eight players so far due to COVID.
Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday^
|Friday*
|Game Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Thumb/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Foot
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shamar Stephen
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kenny Young
|ILB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Drew Lock
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Illness
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Reserve/COVID-19 List
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Reserve/COVID-19 List
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Derwin James Jr.
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|-
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Linval Joseph
|DL
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Uchenna Nwosu
|OLB
|Shoulder/Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Jerry Tillery
|DL
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
