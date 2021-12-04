Broncos vs. Chiefs score predictions for Week 13

A surprising bit of confidence is coming from the staff this week as the Denver Broncos head to Arrowhead to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Close scores and a couple of upset picks were in order, but also a few negative nellies among our group.

Overall, we are predicting a Chiefs 26-20 win over the Broncos this week. However, like I mentioned we were all over the map on predictions. I’m going to root for the Broncos wins to come out the correct score predictions.

Chiefs 24, Broncos 23

Vic Fangio has played the Chiefs tough in Arrowhead holding them to 23 and 22 points over the last two season. The issue is that the offense under Drew Lock scored 3 and 16 points. The other issue is that these Arrowhead games seem to always be scheduled for December, which the Broncos historically don’t do well in when playing Kansas City. I think the Broncos do better this time around on offense, but when the game is on the line I will have to pick the better quarterback to score the winning points. A late field goal drive from Patrick Mahomes to win a nail biter. - Tim Lynch

Chiefs 42, Broncos 13

Look, we all want the Broncos to do well in this game. It definitely feels like this game is going to define the team and where they are at. But this is the Chiefs at Arrowhead in December. This is a team that has had our number for years now and until something changes, thinking they will win is an effort in futility. The Chiefs feel great about themselves and Broncos Country has its 3rd existential crisis of the season after a big loss. - Sadaraine

Chiefs 23, Broncos 17

The Broncos, against the franchise currently known as the Chiefs, playing them on the road in December, are 3-21 all-time. The last time the Broncos beat KC on the road in December was 2013 when the Broncos beat KC 35-28 and Peyton Manning threw five TD passes. While I would love to see an upset as much as the rest of Bronco Country, I don’t see it happening on Sunday. I see this being close because I think our defense will keep us in this game, but I think our offensive line with all its injuries and inexperience will get abused in this game by a KC front seven that always seems to bring their A-game against us. - Joe Mahoney

Broncos 24, Chiefs 16

I’m calling the upset. In the best of times for Patrick Mahomes, Vic Fangio has come up with a defense that has been able to keep him mostly in check. Now, with teams begining to figure him and this offense out some (A salty Mahomes fantasy owner speaking here) I think the Broncos defense has a good shot to keep them in this one. Would be nice to see Surtain come up with another pick 6 wouldn’t it?

On offense, Javonte Williams will break out in a big way against this defense. He’ll rush for over 100 yards and find the end zone. Look for Tim Patrick to find the end zone as well. - Scotty Payne

Chiefs 27, Broncos 21

It’s Kansas City in December. The Broncos are 3-19 all time against the Chiefs in KC in December. Andy Reid is 19-3 coming off a bye. The Chiefs have seemingly found their form in recent weeks. It is incredibly difficult to believe the Broncos will be able to win a game like this. It won’t be a huge blowout, but it won’t be a win on Sunday Night Football for Broncos Country. - Adam Malnati

Broncos 20, Chiefs 17

Barring a slew of turnovers from the Chiefs, things going the Broncos way in this game mean it will come down to the final possession or two. This Broncos squad can win if they cap Mahomes’ chunk plays and hold up in the red zone while the offense stays on track. If that should occur, I suspect the Broncos win by the skin of their teeth. Let’s say 20-17. - Joe Rowles

Chiefs 30, Broncos 23

History isn’t on the Broncos’ side, but given how crazy this season has been for Denver and the NFL, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Broncos leave Arrowhead with a win. And it’s about time to add another name to the list of Broncos quarterbacks to win in KC in December. Bridgewater would join PFM, Kyle Orton and John Elway. However, I don’t think Denver has enough to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday night. - Ian St. Clair

