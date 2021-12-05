Good morning, Broncos Country!

There are certain stats that have been thrown out ad nauseam this week.

Three in particular.

There’s no need to rehash them, but the details for one of them is so random. The three quarterbacks to lead the Denver Broncos to a win in Kansas City in December.

Two of them you expect, John Elway and Peyton Manning. The third? Kyle Orton.

As for Sunday’s game, this is the biggest game for the Broncos since Week 14 of the 2016 season against the Tennessee Titans. That’s the last Denver played a meaningful game this last in a season.

Are the Broncos ready for prime time against the Kansas City Chiefs?

If they play the way have two of the last three games, yes, no question.

The key is whether Teddy Bridgewater and Denver’s offense scores enough points to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Broncos defense, especially the last few seasons under Vic Fangio, has done its job. Denver’s offense just hasn’t scored enough touchdowns.

For the Broncos to have a shot on Sunday night, the Broncos have to get in the endzone. On defense, follow the same game plan of the last few seasons.

The difference in the game could come down to special teams, and the Chiefs are miles ahead of Denver in that area.

This is the biggest game in Broncos Country in five years.

Given all of the craziness of this NFL season, perhaps Bridgewater can add his name to the list of Broncos QBs to win KC in December and make it even more random.

Broncos News

Broncos search for elusive win over Kansas City to solidify playoff hopes

The Broncos head to Kansas City on an 11-game losing streak to the Chiefs. As huge underdogs, Denver can prove it's for real with a big win.

‘There’s a lot to stop’: Broncos’ defense prepares for tough challenge vs. potent Chiefs offense

From a defensive perspective, you’ve always got to have that next-play mentality," Justin Simmons said. "You can always change the game the next play."

Way Back When: Remembering late legend Curley Culp and his Broncos connections

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the late Chiefs legend who began his career with the Broncos.

How the Broncos can end their 11-game losing streak to the Chiefs | 9news.com

Denver Broncos can end and snap a 11-game skid against KC on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021: Here's the keys to a Denver victory. Where and when to watch SNF on NBC.

Broncos vie for first place, aim to extinguish 11-game skid vs. Chiefs

This game requires no filter. No tint. No sunset heart hands.

Do the Denver Broncos finally have a solution to their Travis Kelce problem? - Denver Broncos- ESPN

The Broncos have added four players since 2020 -- Pat Surtain II, Baron Browning, Caden Sterns and Kenny Young -- who will take turns defending Kelce.

NFL News

Turnovers Involve A Lot Of Luck. But Which NFL Teams Are Lucky And Good? | FiveThirtyEight

Carson Wentz and the Colts have turned around their previous turnover troubles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians hopes NFL keeps looking into vaccination statuses

Bruce Arians said he hopes the NFL continues to look into other teams to verify the vaccination status of players after two of his Bucs players were found to have provided fake vaccination cards.

NFL insider notebook: Examining all of the Browns' options regarding Baker Mayfield, plus Week 13 picks - CBSSports.com

Jonathan Jones' weekly look inside the NFL

NFL: Cowboys still have cause for concern

Even in victory the Cowboys didn't look like a team ready to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Week 13 NFL game picks: Bills edge Pats to retake control of AFC East; Chiefs stay hot against Broncos

Will the Patriots or Bills prevail in a battle for first place in the AFC East? Can the Broncos snap the Chiefs' four-game winning streak? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 13.

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.