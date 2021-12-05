Sunday Night Football in Week 13 will end up being a battle for the AFC West lead (potentially a four-way tie even). The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are separated by a game, so if Denver comes out on top we’ll see a very murky picture in the division.
Game Preview
The big news story for Denver is the loss of Melvin Gordon who was downgraded to out of this game on Saturday. That means it’ll be rookie Javonte Williams’ show this week in the team’s biggest game of the year.
Last week the Broncos stuck with the run throughout the game and it led to 33 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. That is the - and needs to continue to be - the identity of this team. The question still remains as to whether or not the game plan will keep the focus on the run. They should too, because the Chiefs are giving up 4.6 yards per carry on the ground. That ranks 28th in the NFL, one spot better than the Los Angeles Chargers.
If Denver can control the ball and pound the rock all game long like they did last week, I think they win this game too.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, December 5 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
Channel: NBC
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporting)
National Radio: Westwood One | Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Ryan Harris (analyst)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Nate Hairston
|CB
|Hip
|-
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Back
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Neck
|-
|-
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|-
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Ronald Darby
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Chiefs Injury Report
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Chris Lammons
|CB
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Kyle Long
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a big 9.5-point underdog on the road to the Chiefs. However, as the week progressed that line has shifted slightly towards Denver. The line now stands at an 8.5-points in favor of Kansas City,
Matchup History
Being an AFC west matchup, we have a long history between these two franchises. All that matters now is the current 11 game losing streak the Broncos have against the Chiefs. It now ranks as the second longest losing streak to an AFC West team in Broncos’ history. The longest being a 20 game, 10 year drought to the Oakland Raiders in the 1960s and early 1970s.
2021 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2021
|at New York Giants
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|27-13
|1-0
|2
|9/19/2021
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|23-13
|2-0
|3
|9/26/2021
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|26-0
|3-0
|4
|10/3/2021
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|7-23
|3-1
|5
|10/10/2021
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|19-27
|3-2
|6
|10/17/2021
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|24-34
|3-3
|7
|10/21/2021
|at Cleveland Browns (TNF)
|6:20 PM
|NFLN
|14-17
|3-4
|8
|10/31/2021
|vs Washington Football Team
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|17-10
|4-4
|9
|11/7/2021
|at Dallas Cowboys
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|30-16
|5-4
|10
|11/14/2021
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-30
|5-5
|11
|11/21/2021
|BYE
|12
|11/28/2021
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-13
|6-5
|13
|12/5/2021
|at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|14
|12/12/2021
|vs Detroit Lions
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|15
|12/19/2021
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|16
|12/26/2021
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|17
|1/2/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|18
|1/9/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
