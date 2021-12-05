Sunday Night Football in Week 13 will end up being a battle for the AFC West lead (potentially a four-way tie even). The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are separated by a game, so if Denver comes out on top we’ll see a very murky picture in the division.

Game Preview

The big news story for Denver is the loss of Melvin Gordon who was downgraded to out of this game on Saturday. That means it’ll be rookie Javonte Williams’ show this week in the team’s biggest game of the year.

Last week the Broncos stuck with the run throughout the game and it led to 33 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. That is the - and needs to continue to be - the identity of this team. The question still remains as to whether or not the game plan will keep the focus on the run. They should too, because the Chiefs are giving up 4.6 yards per carry on the ground. That ranks 28th in the NFL, one spot better than the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Denver can control the ball and pound the rock all game long like they did last week, I think they win this game too.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, December 5 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporting)

National Radio: Westwood One | Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Ryan Harris (analyst)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder/Hip DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Nate Hairston CB Hip - DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Back DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Quinn Meinerz G/C Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jonathon Cooper OLB Neck - - LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Garett Bolles T Ankle - LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Eric Saubert TE Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL Ronald Darby CB Illness DNP LIMITED FULL Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED FULL FULL Kareem Jackson S Neck LIMITED FULL FULL Bradley Chubb OLB Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL FULL Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL FULL FULL

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Lucas Niang OL Ribs LIMITED DNP DNP OUT Rashad Fenton CB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness - - DNP QUESTIONABLE Michael Burton FB Pectoral FULL FULL FULL Chris Lammons CB Hip FULL FULL FULL Kyle Long OL Knee FULL FULL FULL Dorian O'Daniel LB Shoulder FULL FULL FULL L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL FULL FULL

Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a big 9.5-point underdog on the road to the Chiefs. However, as the week progressed that line has shifted slightly towards Denver. The line now stands at an 8.5-points in favor of Kansas City,

Matchup History

Being an AFC west matchup, we have a long history between these two franchises. All that matters now is the current 11 game losing streak the Broncos have against the Chiefs. It now ranks as the second longest losing streak to an AFC West team in Broncos’ history. The longest being a 20 game, 10 year drought to the Oakland Raiders in the 1960s and early 1970s.

