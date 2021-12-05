 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 13 Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here is your early games open thread as we wait for the Denver Broncos to play this evening.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 13 of the regular season! This is the early games open thread, so feel free to join the chat below to talk about the early game slot of games.

There is one matchup this morning that we should pay attention to. The 6-5 Chargers are on the road to take on the 7-4 Bengals. The Broncos play the Bengals in two weeks and they remain in the playoff picture through then, that game is going to be one of the most important games for Denver this year.

The Denver Broncos will be on the road on Sunday Night Football to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, so check out our nuts and bolts post.

Week 13 Sunday schedule

Early Game live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...