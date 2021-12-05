NFL Week 13 Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 13 of the regular season! This is the early games open thread, so feel free to join the chat below to talk about the early game slot of games.
There is one matchup this morning that we should pay attention to. The 6-5 Chargers are on the road to take on the 7-4 Bengals. The Broncos play the Bengals in two weeks and they remain in the playoff picture through then, that game is going to be one of the most important games for Denver this year.
The Denver Broncos will be on the road on Sunday Night Football to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, so check out our nuts and bolts post.
Week 13 Sunday schedule
- New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams
- Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders
- Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
