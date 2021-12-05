2021: Broncos vs. Chiefs - Live updates

The Denver Broncos (6-5) have a golden opportunity to get a six year monkey off their back by ending an 11-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) while also forcing a tie for the AFC West division lead.

We can talk about the need to stop Patrick Mahomes, but the winning or losing of this game is going to come down to which Denver offense shows up today. If they are running the ball successfully and controlling the clock, then that will help the defense limit Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Everything will be decided on how that Broncos’ offense does against the Chiefs’ defense.

With Melvin Gordon sidelined, the job of finding the holes behind the offensive line will fall on rookie running back Javonte Williams. They will need a big game from him and the offensive line. If that happens, they might just win this game and end that 11-game losing streak to the Chiefs.

