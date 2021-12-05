 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 13: Broncos at Chiefs gameday inactives

Here are your gameday inactives for Week 13 between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos made a roster change that surprised everyone with Mike Purcell a healthy scratch for this game. Instead, McTelvin Agim will get the start. Head coach Vic Fangio is looking to put some pressure on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inside and will dare Andy Reid to run the football.

We’ll have to see if that gamble pays off. The Chiefs will be without lineman Lucas Niang and cornerback Rashad Fenton. The battle for the AFC West begins now.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Chiefs game in Week 13.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Mevlin Gordon RB
Brett Rypien QB
Mike Purcell NT
Essang Bassey CB
Jamar Johnson S

Chiefs Inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Lucas Niang OL
Rashad Fenton CB
Kyle Long OT
Shane Beuchele QB

