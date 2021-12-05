Week 13: Broncos at Chiefs gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos made a roster change that surprised everyone with Mike Purcell a healthy scratch for this game. Instead, McTelvin Agim will get the start. Head coach Vic Fangio is looking to put some pressure on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inside and will dare Andy Reid to run the football.

We’ll have to see if that gamble pays off. The Chiefs will be without lineman Lucas Niang and cornerback Rashad Fenton. The battle for the AFC West begins now.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Chiefs game in Week 13.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Mevlin Gordon RB Brett Rypien QB Mike Purcell NT Essang Bassey CB Jamar Johnson S