Broncos at Chiefs first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos are down 10-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs after the first quarter, but they are threatening inside the red zone.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos won the opening coin toss and for a chance head coach Vic Fangio elected to receive the ball first to give the offense its first crack at the Kansas City Chiefs.

To start the game, Denver came out with Javonte Williams in his first NFL start and he got his first carry on the first play from scrimmage breaking a tackle on his way to a nine yard gain. On second and one, Williams was met in the backfield for what should have been a loss but he powered his way back to the line of scrimmage. From the shotgun, Teddy Bridgewater was swarmed and sacked to force a quick three and out.

The Chiefs took the ball from there and marched methodically down the field on a 12 play, 72 yard touchdown drive capped by a Mahomes 10-yard scramble for a touchdown.

Chiefs 7, Broncos 0.

Denver went a quick three and out to give Mahomes the ball right back. A team like the Chiefs knows how to go for the throat of a team stumbling over themselves. They quickly found themselves in field goal range, but the Broncos’ defense showed up big on third down to force a 56-yard field goal attempt.

Chiefs 10, Broncos 0.

Battered and bruised, the Broncos offense got up off the mat with their first play on their next drive with a 36-yard catch and run by Jerry Jeudy to the Chiefs 39 yard line.

They turned back to Williams two plays later who rumbled for 14 yards and another first down as Denver got into field goal range with the first quarter running down. Williams dropped a pass two plays later to setup a third and eight. The quarter would end with Bridgewater scrambling for a first down inside the red zone.

