Broncos at Chiefs second quarter recap

The Denver Broncos had some bad things happen to open the second quarter with Courtland Sutton being flagged for both holding and offensive pass interference on a pass to Jerry Jeudy, which knocked Denver back to the 24 yard line. Then Teddy Bridgewater was flagged for intentional grounding to setup a second and 30 from the Chiefs 34-yard line.

Not an ideal way to end a promising drive.

The good news is they ended up with at least some points from that error-filled end to a drive with Brandon McManus to kick a field goal to cut the Kansas City Chiefs lead.

Chiefs 10, Broncos 3.

The Chiefs next drive began to run out of steam after the Broncos began to put pressure on Mahomes with back-to-back incompletions. The second incompletion was a catch by Travis Kelce who had the ball knocked out and recovered by the Broncos. It looks like a catch and fumble to me, but the challenge failed and the call stood.

Kyle Fuller does a nice job dislodging the ball from Travis Kelce to set up a 3rd and long. pic.twitter.com/yE6AbOl5IX — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 6, 2021

On third and 10, Mahomes was pressured again to finally force a Chiefs punt in this game. Another McMahon special reared its ugly head on the punt with Diontae Spencer fielding the punt at the five and then a holding penalty forced them back to their own three.

Fortunately, Javonte Williams picked up six on first down and then another seven on second down to get some breathing room. Two plays later, Mike Boone got in on the action with a 14-yard carry on second and eight for another first down.

Quinn Meinerz doing some WORK on that Mike Boone run #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/oZfqL5oFOc — Ryan Greene (@RyanCBS4) December 6, 2021

Boone took the next first down carry three yards. Then the Broncos and Teddy Bridgewater avoided disaster on a terrible throw deep to Courtland Sutton that should have been intercepted. On third and seven, Teddy checked down to Williams who converted the first down powering his way through tackles to the marker and then some.

From their own 45-yard line, Bridgewater found Albert O for a quick six yards. Two plays later they were faced with a fourth and one and decided to go for it. Teddy kept it for the quarterback sneak for the critical conversion at the Chiefs 44-yard line.

They would face another fourth down three plays later, but a fourth and seven. Vic Fangio was all in to compete in this game.

The Broncos go for it facing a 4th and 7 and Teddy Bridgewater finds Courtland Sutton for a huge first down. pic.twitter.com/Wd1TASH3UY — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 6, 2021

An angry run by Javonte Williams got the Broncos down to the Chiefs 15-yard line after that gutsy fourth down conversion.

After the two minute warning, Williams got the ball on second and seven for another six yards but was stuffed on third and one. They went for it again on fourth down and the luck ended. An incredible 20-play, 88-yard drive that ate 11 minutes and 19 seconds off the clock that ended in zero points.

Brutal end to the first half for the Broncos.