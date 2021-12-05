Broncos at Chiefs third quarter recap

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got the ball to start the second half. They opened the half running the ball right at the Mike Purcell spot on the line gaining 11 yards on three carries for their first first down of the half.

After another third down conversion three plays later, the Denver Broncos defense got a big play. Rookie Pat Surtain snagged a tipped Mahomes’ pass for a big time interception to steal a possession away from the Chiefs. The Chiefs had the ball down in field goal range, but instead it became Denver’s ball.

The Broncos got another Pat Shurmur Special to begin the second half going a quick three and out. That seems to be their M.O. whether its the beginning of the first half or second half of games. A quick punt to the other team with that first possession of the half.

Denver’s defense seemed to be on the brink of giving up big plays on the Chiefs next drive, but they found a way to hold them to a field goal putting the Broncos’ offense backs up against the wall with the third quarter winding down.

Chiefs 13, Broncos 3.

Tim Patrick got his first reception of the game to start Denver’s next drive with a nine yard catch and run. Javonte Williams picked up the first down on his next carry with a six yard gain. Denver would pick another first down on the drive, but a backbreaking interception from Teddy Bridgewater pretty much put momentum back over the Chiefs for good.

The third quarter would end with the Chiefs punting away for a gift in the form of a Tom McMahon special with Caden Sterns running into Diontae Spencer for the turnover and a perfect setup for the Chiefs offense to put the game away.