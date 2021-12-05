3 winners, 4 losers from latest Broncos’ debacle against Kansas City

What is left to say about the Denver Broncos?

The losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs is alive and well at 12 games, and the Broncos are no closer to this ending in the foreseeable future after a 22-9 loss on Sunday night.

Denver now sits at 6-6 and last place in the AFC West.

Per usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Javonte Williams

Instead of a Broncos blog, this should become Pookie fanclub site. The rookie was simply incredible. In fact, Williams was the offense. As the lone reason to celebrate on offense, get this awesome Pookie shirt and hoodie from BreakingT. Williams finished with a game-high 102 yards rushing on 23 carries and six catches for 76 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown.

Pat Surtain II

The rookie cornerback had another pick, his fourth of the season. He also played a hand in the Broncos defense limiting Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to two and three catches, respectively.

The Broncos defense

A simply remarkable showing by the Denver defense. As noted above, Hill was held to two receptions for 22 yards and Kelce to three for 27 yards. Denver held Patrick Mahomes to 184 passing with one interception and zero touchdowns. The Broncos defense held Kansas City to 16 points. Once again they did their job against the Chiefs. Too bad that side of the ball got no help.

Losers

Pat Shurmur

Nothing sums up the last six years in Broncos Country, or Shumur’s tenure, then a 20-play, 88-yard drive that takes over 11 minutes off the clock and gets absolutely nothing. Well done.

Tom McMahon

The fact this man is still employed by the Broncos is an outrage.

Teddy Bridgewater

Yikes.

The Broncos

What’s truly a shame is how expected this has become. Denver has not beaten the Chiefs in 12 games. Let that sink in. At this point, it’s not a rivarly because the Broncos literally stand no chance.