Broncos vs. Lions betting odds for Week 14

The Denver Broncos will look to rebound from a terrible offensive outing last week against a laughably bad Detroit Lions team that is coming off its first win of the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are heavy favorites over the Lions in Week 14. The line was initially a touchdown, but after Denver crashed and burned against the Kansas City Chiefs the line actually grew to 8-points somehow with an over/under of 42.

Broncos vs. Lions betting odds

Detroit Lions (1-10-1) at Denver Broncos (6-6)

Sunday, December 12 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -8

Moneyline Odds: Denver -400 / Detroit +300

Over/Under: 42.0

I get that the Lions are really bad, but I would be hard pressed to put money on the Broncos against anyone when the line is over a touchdown in favor of Denver. They just haven’t proven to be consistent at all throughout the season. Do I think they’ll beat Detroit? Sure, but I wouldn’t put money on it being by more than eight points. I wouldn’t put money on less than eight either. Denver is literally that inconsistent.

Before last week, I was actually a bit worried about this game. I was worried Detroit would come into Week 14 winless and playing the desperate kind of football that winless teams play in December. Often they are the most dangerous teams to face. Given they won last week, I feel a lot more confident that Denver will pick up a win here and give us something to look forward to the following week.

