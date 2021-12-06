Monday Night Football Week 13: Patriots at Bills - Live Updates

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) and New England Patriots (8-4) are two very similar football teams. They feature premier defenses and solid offenses, but the hotter team right now is led by rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

The winner of this game will take a half game lead in the AFC East and the passing game could see some issues with the weather in Buffalo being very Buffalo-like in the winter. I think I’ll go with the home team here with the Bills coming out on top in a 16-13 slop-filled game. What are you score predictions for this one?

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.