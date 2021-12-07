With 5 games left, who will make the AFC playoffs?

At 6-6, the Denver Broncos are currently in the midst of their best start to a season since 2016. As great as that may be after years of 0-4 starts and third string quarterbacks, they’re still at risk of missing the postseason for the sixth straight year. The last time Broncos Country wallowed through such a long stretch of irrelevance, Gerald Ford was in the White House.

Following a frustrating loss to the Chiefs, things are looking pretty dire for Denver’s playoff hopes. They’re currently 12th in the AFC playoff order. To get a better idea as to the Broncos’ chances at the postseason, I thought it time to compare their situations with the relevant competition, with “relevant” being the key word. Odds are the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans make the dance, even if they fall off the top the conference. Let’s take a look at the other potential contenders in order of their seeding.

Remaining schedule

At Browns Vs. Packers At Bengals Vs. Rams Vs. Steelers

Marlon Humphrey’s season-ending pec injury raises questions about how many more crucial pieces the Ravens can afford to lose. Lamar Jackson’s offense hasn’t scored more than 20 points in a 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings at the beginning of November. Since then, the former MVP has scored four touchdowns, thrown seven interceptions, and taken 20 sacks. Over the same stretch, the defense ranks 22nd in Estimated Points Added (EPA) behind teams like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Lamar is out of control the last month or so. His refusal to lose battles to win wars is hurting Baltimore. — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) December 5, 2021

Remaining schedule

Vs. Raiders At Chargers Vs. Steelers At Bengals At Broncos

The posterchild for this weird 2021 is easily the Chiefs, who opened the year with a historically bad defense before they grew into a top three unit across the last half of the season. If it wasn’t for New England, all the talk would be about how Andy Reid has his team prepared to surge at the right time. What makes Kansas City terrifying is they’re still not clicking on all cylinders, as Broncos fans saw in last week’s 22-9 loss. Despite Patrick Mahomes’ struggles and the untimely mistakes from the supporting cast, KC ranks 6th in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA. The special teams is second.

It’s crazy how we normalize Patrick Mahomes greatness. Only a handful of QB’s could even complete that pass and it’s just one of the many ridiculous plays QB1 makes weekly. pic.twitter.com/To914Qd1yg — KC Sports Report (@KCSportsReport) December 7, 2021

Remaining schedule

Vs. Giants Vs. Chiefs At Texans Vs. Broncos At Raiders

The Bolts’ sloppy victory over the Bengals has them in a strong position to make the dance. They have the weakest remaining schedule among the AFC contenders and their early wins over the Chiefs and Raiders have them well positioned to steal the West if Kansas City stumbles. The issues on the offensive line and across the defense leaves them vulnerable against other top offenses, but with Brandon Staley’s scheme, they could make noise if Justin Herbert gets hot at the right time.

this Justin Herbert 3rd down throw was just as impressive as any of his bombs on the day.



Works left, flips his hips, throws across his body and still puts the ball on the money. pic.twitter.com/GgGTdLJdz7 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 7, 2021

Remaining schedule

Vs. 49ers At Broncos Vs. Ravens Vs. Chiefs At Browns

The Bengals are the team who would most prefer the season ended today. They had the easiest 12 game stretch in the league to open the season, which buoyed an overperforming pass defense and helped hide deficiencies along the offensive line. On paper they look like a poor foil for the Chiefs, but could still find a way to sneak in because of favorable matchups against the rest of the contenders on their remaining slate.

Over the past 2 weeks, Tee Higgins has been the #1 WR in fantasy football.



pic.twitter.com/1EddD2Nc0s — Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) December 6, 2021

Remaining schedule

At Buccaneers Vs. Panthers At Patriots Vs. Falcons Vs. Jets

Buffalo has been a roller coaster ride since their 4-1 start to the season, alternating wins and losses every single week. Although losing to Bill Belichick in a game where Mac Jones threw three passes all but slams the door shut on the AFC East, they have a relatively easy remaining slate. With Josh Allen under center, a strong coaching staff, and a loaded roster, there’s no excuse for missing the dance.

Not sure I understand this...



Well into the 2nd Q - NE has shown the gameplan is, essentially, to not throw the ball. And BUF is playing Nickel (against whatever this 74personnel look from NE is). pic.twitter.com/qIyac2L1RW — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) December 7, 2021

Remaining schedule

At Vikings Vs. Titans At Chiefs Vs. Browns At Ravens

Losing to the Steelers in October currently looks like it could come back to haunt the Broncos, and it’s a true testament to Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and the offensive coaching staff that Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to cap off his Steelers career with a postseason berth. The 39-year-old is clearly a shell of his former self. He lacks the arm to drive the ball into tight windows or reliably hit receivers in stride downfield and no longer has the mobility to escape a pass rush with any consistency.

Mike Klis just suggested the Broncos should pursue Ben Roethlisberger in 2022 on The Fan.



Welcome to hell Broncos Country. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 7, 2021

Remaining schedule

Vs. Patriots At Cardinals Vs. Raiders At Jaguars

Buffalo’s alter ego. Injuries to Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson compounded with Eric Fisher’s recovery from a 2020 torn Achilles helped ensure Indy got off to a 1-4 start. Since then Indy’s gone on a 5-2 tear with only Tom Brady and overtime in the Tennessee preventing a seven-game win streak. A very late bye gives them a chance, but tough matchups against the Pats and Cards could spell doom for their postseason hopes.

Most runs of 20+ yards (RBs)



Jonathan Taylor - 10

Nick Chubb - 8

Damien Harris - 7

Javonte Williams - 6

Miles Sanders - 6

Joe Mixon - 6 pic.twitter.com/QIhkbW6ifP — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 7, 2021

Remaining schedule

At Chiefs At Browns Vs. Broncos At Colts Vs. Chargers

Vegas and Denver find themselves in similar situations with five games to go. Both teams face an uncertain future where two losses probably sends them into an early offseason. One could even argue the Raiders’ early wins over the Broncos, Steelers, and Ravens give them favorable tiebreakers should the decision come down to mutual opponents between the two. However, it probably won’t considering the silver and black have the toughest remaining slate in the AFC and Carr is trending back towards the painfully conservative style of play that’s defined his career since Jon Gruden resigned.

Remaining schedule

Vs. Ravens Vs. Raiders At Packers At Steelers Vs. Bengals

Like the Steelers and Ravens, the Browns are an AFC North outfit with the tiebreaker advantage over Denver, which could ultimately prove valuable. They’ve hung around .500 since the middle of October and may sneak up on divisional foes with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back in the lineup. Kevin Stefanski will need to find a way to do more on offense, as Baker Mayfield has been the 18th best quarterback by EPA since his return from injury in week eight, falling behind passers such as Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Teddy Bridgewater. They’ll host Baltimore following the bye and still have an outside chance at winning their division.

Recognition, block deconstruction, and textbook tackle! JOK is one of the biggest steals in this class. pic.twitter.com/kHNfXs8mzH — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) November 29, 2021

12. Denver Broncos

Remaining schedule

Vs. Lions Vs. Bengals At Raiders At Chargers Vs. Chiefs

As of today, both FO’s playoff odds report and FiveThirtyEight’s playoff predictor give Denver a 17% chance at making the playoffs. If the Broncos do fail to make the postseason this year, it will be the longest drought since the 1970s and a disappointing finish to John Elway’s tenure in the front office. The grim reality is Denver’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs means the Broncos probably have to win out to avoid such dubious history. It’s a tall task. The last time Denver won five games in a row, the No Fly Zone was carrying Peyton Manning to and through Super Bowl 50.