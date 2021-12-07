With 5 games left, who will make the AFC playoffs?

At 6-6, the Denver Broncos are currently in the midst of their best start to a season since 2016. As great as that may be after years of 0-4 starts and third string quarterbacks, they’re still at risk of missing the postseason for the sixth straight year. The last time Broncos Country wallowed through such a long stretch of irrelevance, Gerald Ford was in the White House.
Following a frustrating loss to the Chiefs, things are looking pretty dire for Denver’s playoff hopes. They’re currently 12th in the AFC playoff order. To get a better idea as to the Broncos’ chances at the postseason, I thought it time to compare their situations with the relevant competition, with “relevant” being the key word. Odds are the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans make the dance, even if they fall off the top the conference. Let’s take a look at the other potential contenders in order of their seeding.
3. Baltimore Ravens
Remaining schedule
At Browns
Vs. Packers
At Bengals
Vs. Rams
Vs. Steelers
Marlon Humphrey’s season-ending pec injury raises questions about how many more crucial pieces the Ravens can afford to lose. Lamar Jackson’s offense hasn’t scored more than 20 points in a 34-31 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings at the beginning of November. Since then, the former MVP has scored four touchdowns, thrown seven interceptions, and taken 20 sacks. Over the same stretch, the defense ranks 22nd in Estimated Points Added (EPA) behind teams like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
Lamar is out of control the last month or so. His refusal to lose battles to win wars is hurting Baltimore.— Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) December 5, 2021
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Remaining schedule
Vs. Raiders
At Chargers
Vs. Steelers
At Bengals
At Broncos
The posterchild for this weird 2021 is easily the Chiefs, who opened the year with a historically bad defense before they grew into a top three unit across the last half of the season. If it wasn’t for New England, all the talk would be about how Andy Reid has his team prepared to surge at the right time. What makes Kansas City terrifying is they’re still not clicking on all cylinders, as Broncos fans saw in last week’s 22-9 loss. Despite Patrick Mahomes’ struggles and the untimely mistakes from the supporting cast, KC ranks 6th in Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA. The special teams is second.
It’s crazy how we normalize Patrick Mahomes greatness. Only a handful of QB’s could even complete that pass and it’s just one of the many ridiculous plays QB1 makes weekly. pic.twitter.com/To914Qd1yg— KC Sports Report (@KCSportsReport) December 7, 2021
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Remaining schedule
Vs. Giants
Vs. Chiefs
At Texans
Vs. Broncos
At Raiders
The Bolts’ sloppy victory over the Bengals has them in a strong position to make the dance. They have the weakest remaining schedule among the AFC contenders and their early wins over the Chiefs and Raiders have them well positioned to steal the West if Kansas City stumbles. The issues on the offensive line and across the defense leaves them vulnerable against other top offenses, but with Brandon Staley’s scheme, they could make noise if Justin Herbert gets hot at the right time.
this Justin Herbert 3rd down throw was just as impressive as any of his bombs on the day.— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 7, 2021
Works left, flips his hips, throws across his body and still puts the ball on the money. pic.twitter.com/GgGTdLJdz7
6. Cincinnati Bengals
Remaining schedule
Vs. 49ers
At Broncos
Vs. Ravens
Vs. Chiefs
At Browns
The Bengals are the team who would most prefer the season ended today. They had the easiest 12 game stretch in the league to open the season, which buoyed an overperforming pass defense and helped hide deficiencies along the offensive line. On paper they look like a poor foil for the Chiefs, but could still find a way to sneak in because of favorable matchups against the rest of the contenders on their remaining slate.
Over the past 2 weeks, Tee Higgins has been the #1 WR in fantasy football.— Jeff Bell (@4WhomJBellTolls) December 6, 2021
pic.twitter.com/1EddD2Nc0s
7. Buffalo Bills
Remaining schedule
At Buccaneers
Vs. Panthers
At Patriots
Vs. Falcons
Vs. Jets
Buffalo has been a roller coaster ride since their 4-1 start to the season, alternating wins and losses every single week. Although losing to Bill Belichick in a game where Mac Jones threw three passes all but slams the door shut on the AFC East, they have a relatively easy remaining slate. With Josh Allen under center, a strong coaching staff, and a loaded roster, there’s no excuse for missing the dance.
Not sure I understand this...— Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) December 7, 2021
Well into the 2nd Q - NE has shown the gameplan is, essentially, to not throw the ball. And BUF is playing Nickel (against whatever this 74personnel look from NE is). pic.twitter.com/qIyac2L1RW
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Remaining schedule
At Vikings
Vs. Titans
At Chiefs
Vs. Browns
At Ravens
Losing to the Steelers in October currently looks like it could come back to haunt the Broncos, and it’s a true testament to Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and the offensive coaching staff that Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to cap off his Steelers career with a postseason berth. The 39-year-old is clearly a shell of his former self. He lacks the arm to drive the ball into tight windows or reliably hit receivers in stride downfield and no longer has the mobility to escape a pass rush with any consistency.
Mike Klis just suggested the Broncos should pursue Ben Roethlisberger in 2022 on The Fan.— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 7, 2021
Welcome to hell Broncos Country.
9. Indianapolis Colts
Remaining schedule
Vs. Patriots
At Cardinals
Vs. Raiders
At Jaguars
Buffalo’s alter ego. Injuries to Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson compounded with Eric Fisher’s recovery from a 2020 torn Achilles helped ensure Indy got off to a 1-4 start. Since then Indy’s gone on a 5-2 tear with only Tom Brady and overtime in the Tennessee preventing a seven-game win streak. A very late bye gives them a chance, but tough matchups against the Pats and Cards could spell doom for their postseason hopes.
Most runs of 20+ yards (RBs)— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 7, 2021
Jonathan Taylor - 10
Nick Chubb - 8
Damien Harris - 7
Javonte Williams - 6
Miles Sanders - 6
Joe Mixon - 6 pic.twitter.com/QIhkbW6ifP
10. Las Vegas Raiders
Remaining schedule
At Chiefs
At Browns
Vs. Broncos
At Colts
Vs. Chargers
Vegas and Denver find themselves in similar situations with five games to go. Both teams face an uncertain future where two losses probably sends them into an early offseason. One could even argue the Raiders’ early wins over the Broncos, Steelers, and Ravens give them favorable tiebreakers should the decision come down to mutual opponents between the two. However, it probably won’t considering the silver and black have the toughest remaining slate in the AFC and Carr is trending back towards the painfully conservative style of play that’s defined his career since Jon Gruden resigned.
"This isn't Derek Carr ..." https://t.co/5Zsz0ISJWN— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 6, 2021
11. Cleveland Browns
Remaining schedule
Vs. Ravens
Vs. Raiders
At Packers
At Steelers
Vs. Bengals
Like the Steelers and Ravens, the Browns are an AFC North outfit with the tiebreaker advantage over Denver, which could ultimately prove valuable. They’ve hung around .500 since the middle of October and may sneak up on divisional foes with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back in the lineup. Kevin Stefanski will need to find a way to do more on offense, as Baker Mayfield has been the 18th best quarterback by EPA since his return from injury in week eight, falling behind passers such as Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Teddy Bridgewater. They’ll host Baltimore following the bye and still have an outside chance at winning their division.
Recognition, block deconstruction, and textbook tackle! JOK is one of the biggest steals in this class. pic.twitter.com/kHNfXs8mzH— Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) November 29, 2021
12. Denver Broncos
Remaining schedule
Vs. Lions
Vs. Bengals
At Raiders
At Chargers
Vs. Chiefs
As of today, both FO’s playoff odds report and FiveThirtyEight’s playoff predictor give Denver a 17% chance at making the playoffs. If the Broncos do fail to make the postseason this year, it will be the longest drought since the 1970s and a disappointing finish to John Elway’s tenure in the front office. The grim reality is Denver’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs means the Broncos probably have to win out to avoid such dubious history. It’s a tall task. The last time Denver won five games in a row, the No Fly Zone was carrying Peyton Manning to and through Super Bowl 50.
