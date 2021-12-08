Lions vs Broncos preview: Denver can’t lose to Detroit ... right?

Nothing good can come from Sunday’s game.

Beat the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos remain “in the hunt” for another week. Though with the remaining schedule, that’s a short-lived scenario. Lose to the Lions on Sunday and all bets are off for this Denver squad.

The good news for the Broncos is they’re not facing a winless Detroit team. However, this Lions team is scrappy and will keep on fighting.

To the surprise of no one, DraftKings Sportsbook has Denver has the heavy -8-point favorite. Despite the fact the Lions are 1-10-1, for what it’s worth, they’re 8-4 against the spread, including four-straight wins ATS. As for the total, the over/under sits at 42.

Offensive Rankings

Detroit: Twenty-seventh in overall offense (310.9 yards per game), 20th in rushing (109.8), 28th in passing (201.1), 29th in scoring offense (16.9 points per game). Denver: Twentieth in overall offense (343.9 yards per game), 12th in rushing (118.0), 18th in passing (225.9), 23rd in scoring offense (19.8 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

Detroit: Twenty-ninth in overall defense (380.9 yards per game), 28th rushing defense (131.1), 21st in passing defense (249.8), 28th in scoring defense (26.3 points per game). Denver: Eighth in overall defense (325.5 yards per game), tenth in rushing defense (105.2), tenth in passing defense (220.3), third in scoring defense (18.2 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Sunday’s game.

Don’t lose to a 1-10-1 team

You disappointed against a good football team in the Kansas City Chiefs last week and, frankly, that same performance against a team like the Lions and Denver wins despite the poor play. Just don’t throw out a flop and lose to the worst team in the NFL and I’ll be happy. — Tim Lynch

Get after Jared Goff

Despite some quality players on Detroit’s O-line, particularly at OT, Goff has taken the 5th most sacks in the league this year (30 total). Bring the pressure home against him and the Lions’ offense will sputter. And, yes, don’t freaking lose to a team that’s only scored 20+ points twice in 12 games. — Taylor Kothe

Broncos offense needs to stay out of its own way

This is a weak secondary and there should be opportunities for chunk plays. They do have pieces that could prove problematic, however. Detroit’s linebackers are underrated and could keep Javonte Williams from running completely wild, while the rookies on their defensive line show flashes. — Joe Rowles

Just don’t lose

Do we really have to get into the keys to the game? It isn’t fathomable that the Broncos will lose to the Lions. So, all the “run the ball” and “win the turnover battle” conversations are valid but totally unnecessary. This team should beat the Lions. If they don’t, fire everyone. Burn it to the ground and move on. — Adam Malnati

Don’t f@$&ing lose

Please and thank you! — Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann

What are your keys to Sunday’s game?