Is the Broncos future QB on the roster today?

In todays’ lead-off article, David Carr postulates about teams that don’t have their starting quarterback on their roster which is a subject that Broncos Country hold near and dear to their hearts.

The first takeaway I have is that I agree with Carr. While I’ve lauded the play of Teddy Bridgewater all season (and pined for him through the offseason to be named the starter), he’s not the guy that is a long-term solution for the team. That doesn’t mean he can’t start for us in 2022, but the hope would be that the Broncos find something better, and maybe he can take a backup role (if he’s open to it...if not there are teams who will gladly start him elsewhere).

The second thought I have is that if the Broncos go into the offseason looking to get one of the big-name QBs to come here, they have stiff competition from Pittsburgh and New Orleans. Those destinations look far better to me than Denver as it stands today.

What are your thoughts? Hit up the comments and the poll and let us know whether the start is here already for 2022 or not.

Broncos News

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting QB isn't on the current roster

Which NFL teams will be looking elsewhere for a new QB in 2022? David Carr sees four organizations making a sizeable change at the game's most important position. Plus, Jonathan Taylor hits a new high in the offensive player rankings.

Javonte Williams nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week following #DENvsKC

Williams had a historic performance in the Broncos' "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Chiefs.

Denver Broncos named a Front Office Sports 2021 'Best Employers in Sports'

The recognition is given annually to organizations within the sports industry that excel in leadership, commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion, employee relations and philanthropy.

Other NFL News

Jimmy Graham didn't take offense to Aaron Rodgers' 'I own you' comment: 'We've just got to stop them'

Aaron Rodgers sealed Green Bay's Week 6 win over Chicago by yelling "I own you" at Bears fans. Ahead of Sunday night's rematch, Bears TE Jimmy Graham conceded that he's been known to say something similar to opponents after scoring.

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.

Seattle Seahawks' Jamal Adams needs season-ending shoulder surgery, source says

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who signed a $70 million extension in August that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety, will miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. dies following arrest and fight involving police

Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr., 31, died following his arrest and a scuffle with officers in jail. Alabama authorities are investigating the incident.