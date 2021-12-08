Broncos vs. Lions practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos begin the week with a pair of key injuries on defense that will need monitoring. Defensive end Shelby Harris was held out with his ongoing ankle issue, while edge rusher Bradley Chubb is still listed with an ankle issue and added a shoulder injury to the list of things he is dealing with. Head coach Vic Fangio didn’t seem too concerned about Chubb not being able to go this week.

“He’s feeling alright,” Fangio said of Chubb. “He got dinged in the shoulder the other night which hurt his play a little bit. He’s fighting through it, and I see improvements being made.”

It’s also looking like running back Melvin Gordon will return to action this week after missing last weeks’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions have a lot of sick players to report. Six players were out of practice on Wednesday with an illness. It isn’t COVID-related or there would be a different designation. I would have to imagine all of those players will recover before Sunday’s game.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle DNP Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP Melvin Gordon III RB Hip LIMITED Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL Mike Ford CB Knee FULL Malik Reed OLB Wrist FULL Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL

Lions Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Brockers DE Knee/Illness DNP Jared Goff QB Illness DNP Jonah Jackson G Illness DNP Julian Okwara OLB Ankle DNP John Penisini NT Illness DNP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder DNP D’Andre Swift RB Shoulder DNP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Illness DNP Nick Williams DE Illness DNP Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder LIMITED T.J. Hockenson TE Hand LIMITED Matt Nelson T Ankle LIMITED Bobby Price CB Shoulder LIMITED Penei Sewell T Shoulder/Illness LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play