 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Lions practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have a couple of injuries on defense to watch for as they prepare to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Here is the full Wednesday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos begin the week with a pair of key injuries on defense that will need monitoring. Defensive end Shelby Harris was held out with his ongoing ankle issue, while edge rusher Bradley Chubb is still listed with an ankle issue and added a shoulder injury to the list of things he is dealing with. Head coach Vic Fangio didn’t seem too concerned about Chubb not being able to go this week.

“He’s feeling alright,” Fangio said of Chubb. “He got dinged in the shoulder the other night which hurt his play a little bit. He’s fighting through it, and I see improvements being made.”

It’s also looking like running back Melvin Gordon will return to action this week after missing last weeks’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions have a lot of sick players to report. Six players were out of practice on Wednesday with an illness. It isn’t COVID-related or there would be a different designation. I would have to imagine all of those players will recover before Sunday’s game.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle DNP
Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Hip LIMITED
Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL
Mike Ford CB Knee FULL
Malik Reed OLB Wrist FULL
Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL
Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL
Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Brockers DE Knee/Illness DNP
Jared Goff QB Illness DNP
Jonah Jackson G Illness DNP
Julian Okwara OLB Ankle DNP
John Penisini NT Illness DNP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder DNP
D’Andre Swift RB Shoulder DNP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Illness DNP
Nick Williams DE Illness DNP
Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder LIMITED
T.J. Hockenson TE Hand LIMITED
Matt Nelson T Ankle LIMITED
Bobby Price CB Shoulder LIMITED
Penei Sewell T Shoulder/Illness LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...