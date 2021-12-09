Welcome to Week 14!
Another week, another slight gain by Laurie. At this point, this is how I am starting to view this pick’em season.
Laurie:
Tim:
The only question is, how much more pain will I endure before its over? I’m going to guess about four more weeks worth then it will become obvious all hope is lost. lol
In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead was cut into a bit for the overall record, but I’m still up by two games! The funniest thing is that I racked up nine wins for the week on Yahoo, two more than I did in this post. The two picks I changed both won their games. I need to go copy my picks form Yahoo moving forward. The big winners on the week, however, were Jimmer’s Picks who got 11 right with Gbc406 right behind them at 10.
Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS
Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 14. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 14 NFL Picks
|Week 14
|Tim Lynch
|Jess Place
|Laurie LV
|Week 14
|Tim Lynch
|Jess Place
|Laurie LV
|SEASON RECORD:
|114-79-1
|110-83-1
|118-75-1
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings (TNF)
|PIT
|MIN
|PIT
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
|WFT
|DAL
|WFT
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans
|SEA
|SEA
|SEA
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|LV
|KC
|New Orleans Saints at New York Jets
|NO
|NYJ
|NO
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|CAR
|CAR
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DET
|DEN
|San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals
|SF
|CIN
|SF
|Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (SNF)
|GB
|GB
|GB
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (MNF)
|LAR
|ARZ
|ARZ
Loading comments...