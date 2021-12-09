Welcome to Week 14!

Another week, another slight gain by Laurie. At this point, this is how I am starting to view this pick’em season.

Laurie:

Tim:

The only question is, how much more pain will I endure before its over? I’m going to guess about four more weeks worth then it will become obvious all hope is lost. lol

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead was cut into a bit for the overall record, but I’m still up by two games! The funniest thing is that I racked up nine wins for the week on Yahoo, two more than I did in this post. The two picks I changed both won their games. I need to go copy my picks form Yahoo moving forward. The big winners on the week, however, were Jimmer’s Picks who got 11 right with Gbc406 right behind them at 10.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 14. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.