 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Picks for Week 14

We’re back at it with Week 14. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

Welcome to Week 14!

Another week, another slight gain by Laurie. At this point, this is how I am starting to view this pick’em season.

Laurie:

Tim:

The only question is, how much more pain will I endure before its over? I’m going to guess about four more weeks worth then it will become obvious all hope is lost. lol

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, my lead was cut into a bit for the overall record, but I’m still up by two games! The funniest thing is that I racked up nine wins for the week on Yahoo, two more than I did in this post. The two picks I changed both won their games. I need to go copy my picks form Yahoo moving forward. The big winners on the week, however, were Jimmer’s Picks who got 11 right with Gbc406 right behind them at 10.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 14. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 14 NFL Picks

Week 14 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
Week 14 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 114-79-1 110-83-1 118-75-1
Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings (TNF) PIT MIN PIT
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team WFT DAL WFT
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans TEN TEN TEN
Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans SEA SEA SEA
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs KC LV KC
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets NO NYJ NO
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers CAR CAR CAR
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns BAL BAL BAL
New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers LAC LAC LAC
Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos DEN DET DEN
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals SF CIN SF
Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB TB TB
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (SNF) GB GB GB
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (MNF) LAR ARZ ARZ

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...