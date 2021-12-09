If you are seeing YELLOW in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Lions game on your local FOX affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are not getting any Broncos game this week.

This Denver Broncos home game against the Detroit Lions is about as trappy as it gets with the Lions being 1-10-1 and the Broncos facing a tough Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 15. The Lions have lost an insane amount of games by less than a single score, so even if Denver goes on to win this game I expect it to be a closer type score.

At 6-6, the Broncos slim playoff hopes hinge on winning a lot of games down the stretch. The easiest of which is against these Lions. Those outside playoff chances becomes a real discussion for me if they win these next two games and then head into a three-game tear through the AFC West to finish the season.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local FOX station.