Week 14: Lions at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos need a bounce-back game against the Detroit Lions after a horrendous performance last week. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos (6-6) seem to be in this good game, bad game routine over the last month with impressive wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers with ugly losses sandwiched in between by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. If the same pattern holds true, we should expect a good game this week against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14.

There is still an outside shot at a playoff berth for the Broncos, but getting to 10-wins is likely a must. With five games left to play, that means stringing together some consistently good football. When asked about making the playoffs, head coach Vic Fangio wasn’t sure 10-wins would be enough.

“I don’t know,” Fangio said on Wednesday. “I don’t know. We’ve never had seven playoff berths [and] we’ve never had 17 games before. There’s still a lot of football to be played between the teams that are in that contention. I’m not sure.”

At the rate the Broncos are going, however, it is unlikely they’ll be in the picture come Week 17-18. They just can’t seem to lock in on offense or special teams for any multi-game stretch. Looking at the big picture, though, a 9-8 finish would be a massive improvement over recent seasons and a big step towards turning things around.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local FOX station.