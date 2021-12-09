Broncos vs. Lions practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received some good news on Thursday with both edge rusher Bradley Chubb and interior defensive lineman Shelby Harris progressing from no participation to limited participation. Running back Melvin Gordon remained limited in practice, but head coach Vic Fangio seemed optimistic he’ll return on Sunday saying, “He did well. I think he’s progressing.”
Whether or not Gordon will split the reps with rookie Javonte Williams was left in the air. “We’ll see,” Fangio said. “It depends upon Melvin’s health and how he’s looking if he is active.”
As for the Detroit Lions, I don’t know what the Hell to make of their practice report today. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team sit half their dang team for no reason. Maybe they’re all hung over from a multi-day celebration for their first win of the season? All kidding aside, the real reason for holding so many players out of practice was to prevent a severe outbreak of the flu among players this week.
Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Shoulder/Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|Malik Reed
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Tibia
|FULL
|FULL
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
Lions Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|Knee/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|Illness/NIR
|DNP
|DNP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|John Penisini
|NT
|Illness/NIR
|DNP
|DNP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|Illness/NIR
|DNP
|DNP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|Illness/NIR
|DNP
|DNP
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DNP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Hand
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|Ankle/NIR
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|Shoulder/Illness/NIR
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Rashod Berry
|OLB
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|Charles Harris
|OLB
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|Will Holden
|T
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|Jessie Lemonier
|OLB
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|Alim McNeill
|NT
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DE
|NIR
|-
|DNP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Placed on Reserve/COVID-19
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
