Broncos vs. Lions practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos received some good news on Thursday with both edge rusher Bradley Chubb and interior defensive lineman Shelby Harris progressing from no participation to limited participation. Running back Melvin Gordon remained limited in practice, but head coach Vic Fangio seemed optimistic he’ll return on Sunday saying, “He did well. I think he’s progressing.”

Whether or not Gordon will split the reps with rookie Javonte Williams was left in the air. “We’ll see,” Fangio said. “It depends upon Melvin’s health and how he’s looking if he is active.”

As for the Detroit Lions, I don’t know what the Hell to make of their practice report today. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team sit half their dang team for no reason. Maybe they’re all hung over from a multi-day celebration for their first win of the season? All kidding aside, the real reason for holding so many players out of practice was to prevent a severe outbreak of the flu among players this week.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle DNP LIMITED Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Hip LIMITED LIMITED Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED FULL Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL Mike Ford CB Knee FULL FULL Malik Reed OLB Wrist FULL FULL Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL FULL Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL FULL

Lions Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Brockers DE Knee/Illness DNP DNP Jonah Jackson G Illness/NIR DNP DNP Julian Okwara OLB Ankle DNP DNP John Penisini NT Illness/NIR DNP DNP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder DNP DNP D’Andre Swift RB Shoulder DNP DNP Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Illness/NIR DNP DNP Nick Williams DE Illness/NIR DNP DNP Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder LIMITED DNP T.J. Hockenson TE Hand LIMITED DNP Matt Nelson T Ankle/NIR LIMITED DNP Penei Sewell T Shoulder/Illness/NIR LIMITED DNP Rashod Berry OLB NIR - DNP Taylor Decker T NIR - DNP Charles Harris OLB NIR - DNP Will Holden T NIR - DNP Jermar Jefferson RB Illness - DNP Tommy Kraemer G NIR - DNP Jessie Lemonier OLB NIR - DNP Alim McNeill NT Illness - DNP Levi Onwuzurike DE NIR - DNP Jared Goff QB Illness DNP FULL Bobby Price CB Shoulder LIMITED Placed on Reserve/COVID-19

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play