Broncos vs. Lions practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos have a couple of injuries on defense to watch for as they prepare to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Here is the full Thursday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos received some good news on Thursday with both edge rusher Bradley Chubb and interior defensive lineman Shelby Harris progressing from no participation to limited participation. Running back Melvin Gordon remained limited in practice, but head coach Vic Fangio seemed optimistic he’ll return on Sunday saying, “He did well. I think he’s progressing.”

Whether or not Gordon will split the reps with rookie Javonte Williams was left in the air. “We’ll see,” Fangio said. “It depends upon Melvin’s health and how he’s looking if he is active.”

As for the Detroit Lions, I don’t know what the Hell to make of their practice report today. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a team sit half their dang team for no reason. Maybe they’re all hung over from a multi-day celebration for their first win of the season? All kidding aside, the real reason for holding so many players out of practice was to prevent a severe outbreak of the flu among players this week.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Bradley Chubb OLB Shoulder/Ankle DNP LIMITED
Shelby Harris DE Ankle DNP LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED FULL
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL
Mike Ford CB Knee FULL FULL
Malik Reed OLB Wrist FULL FULL
Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL
Teddy Bridgewater QB Tibia FULL FULL
Andrew Beck FB/TE Elbow FULL FULL

Lions Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Brockers DE Knee/Illness DNP DNP
Jonah Jackson G Illness/NIR DNP DNP
Julian Okwara OLB Ankle DNP DNP
John Penisini NT Illness/NIR DNP DNP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Shoulder DNP DNP
D’Andre Swift RB Shoulder DNP DNP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Illness/NIR DNP DNP
Nick Williams DE Illness/NIR DNP DNP
Austin Bryant OLB Shoulder LIMITED DNP
T.J. Hockenson TE Hand LIMITED DNP
Matt Nelson T Ankle/NIR LIMITED DNP
Penei Sewell T Shoulder/Illness/NIR LIMITED DNP
Rashod Berry OLB NIR - DNP
Taylor Decker T NIR - DNP
Charles Harris OLB NIR - DNP
Will Holden T NIR - DNP
Jermar Jefferson RB Illness - DNP
Tommy Kraemer G NIR - DNP
Jessie Lemonier OLB NIR - DNP
Alim McNeill NT Illness - DNP
Levi Onwuzurike DE NIR - DNP
Jared Goff QB Illness DNP FULL
Bobby Price CB Shoulder LIMITED Placed on Reserve/COVID-19

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

