Thursday Night Football Week 14: Steelers at Vikings - Live Updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers feature and offense and defense that rank in the bottom half of the league and a lot of that has to do with Ben Roethlisberger's decline. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings have one of the league’s worst defenses in yards but have a Top 10 offense overall.

It is reported that Dalvin Cook might play in this game, but one would have to believe he would not be playing a full snap count. Given that and how poorly the Vikings defense has been this season, I went with Big Ben and the Steelers on the road in this game.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will air on NFL Network, Amazon, and FOX. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.