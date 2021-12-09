Denver Broncos’ great Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Heartbreaking news today as reports have surfaced that former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away at the age of 33.

Jeff Legwold has reported that Roswell, Georgia, police said Thursday night Thomas was found dead in his home. Preliminary reports show Thomas’ death could have come from a medical issue, according to police. Legwold also reported that several former teammates said Thursday night Thomas might have suffered from seizures in recent months.

Thomas was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft a few spots ahead of Tim Tebow. He would finish near the top of every meaningful receiving record in Broncos history. In nine seasons with Denver, Thomas piled up 665 receptions for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Possibly two of his most remembered catches will be 80-yard OT catch in the 2011 Wild Card playoff win over the Steelers and Peyton Manning’s record-breaking 55th touchdown pass in 2015.

The touchdown against the Steelers is an all-timer but Demaryius Thomas was also the recipient of Peyton Manning’s record-breaking TD pass #RIP pic.twitter.com/3b7i3R0BkF — Rookie Ref Abe (@OdehEveryday) December 10, 2021

He is one of just four players to notch 90 catches, 1,200 yards, and at least 5 touchdown receptions in four consecutive seasons. The other three were Marvin Harrison, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt.

While he was a great player, he was an even greater person. His quiet demeanor and desire to compete made him one of the more likable players in Denver during his time here.

Demaryius Thomas was special. Incredible to watch.



Rest in peace to the Super Bowl Champion, the 5x Pro Bowler, the 2x All-Pro.



Thank you for leaving the legacy behind we all got to watch and enjoy. Praying for his family and friends.

pic.twitter.com/lXWKI39oGX — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) December 10, 2021

To sum up Demaryius’ impact on the Broncos in a single post is impossible.

The simple fact is that we knew he was going to be special early on. Stats and accolades don’t do him justice.

Broncos president of football operations John Elway, who drafted DT, said as much when Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL last June.

“D.T. was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position,’’ Elway said then. “The combination of his size, speed, strength and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryius’ remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50.’’

To see, to feel, just how much Demaryius meant to the Denver Broncos, watch this just one more time.

He will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace, DT.