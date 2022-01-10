Report: Broncos request permission to interview Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo for their vacant Head Coaching positon

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview New England Patriots Linebacker’s Coach, Jerod Mayo, for their vacant Head Coaching position.

Mayo, a former standout linebacker for the Patriots under Bill Belichick lacks Head Coaching and even Coordinating experience, but is a hot name in coaching circles. Paton and the Broncos brass will now hope to interview Mayo and see what his vision for the Broncos is.

General Manager George Paton emphasized leadership across the board as a quality he wanted in his next Head Coach. Well, that’s potentially what you are getting with Jerod Mayo. He is described as a “dynamic leader of men” by 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis. The Patriots also believe this as they released a 12-minute video highlighting Mayo’s leadership, intelligence, and integrity as a person, player, and coach.

He was the 10th overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft, and he will just turn the ripe age 36-years old next month. He only does have three years of coaching experience under his belt, which would make this big and risky jump from positional coach to head coach. However, Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley have proven you can have success with limited coaching experience. However, both had stints as a defensive coordinator before being hired.

With that said, Mayo believes he’s ready and has aspirations to one day being a Head Coach of an NFL team.

"I definitely have aspirations to be a head coach... we have a great coach here in New England, but that is the goal."



In my opinion, unless Mayo blows the socks off General Manager George Paton, I find it highly unlikely that he will be named the Broncos Head Coach. However, he could be interviewing to be a potential Defensive Coordinator under whoever Paton picks to be his new Head Coach.

His lack of experience as a Coordinator is a big red flag for me. Mayo figures to be a name to watch down the road as a Head Coach, but I do not think he’s quite ready for that job.