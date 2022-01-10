Broncos head coaching candidates 2022

Here is a breakdown of all the potential head coach candidates the Denver Broncos might consider to replace Vic Fangio in 2022.

The regular season is over and NFL Playoffs are upon us. For a few teams, they can celebrate after a hard-fought season. For other teams, a time of change is upon them. They are firing their head coach on the infamous “Black Monday” or even earlier.

For Denver, Vic Fangio is out after three seasons as the Denver Broncos head coach. For as good as the defense played during his tenure, numerous management decisions and a lackluster offense and special teams spelled doom for Fangio’s squads year in and year out.

This is our personal list of the potential NFL candidates to fill the Broncos’ head coaching job. We’ve eliminated some names that we felt aren’t in the realm of possibilities like Vance Joseph and Josh McDaniels. We also refuse to believe any team is going to hire a Jason Garrett or Darrell Bevell to be their head coach, so we’ve left them off.

Anyways, let’s get started!