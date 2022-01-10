The son of long-time NFL coach Bill Callahan, Brian Callahan got his NFL start with the Denver Broncos as an offensive assistant under Josh McDaniels. He stayed with the Broncos for several seasons and was part of their excellent offenses under Peyton Manning and their Super Bowl-winning roster in 2015. Callahan was the Offensive Quality Control coach for the 2011 and 2012 seasons and was promoted to be an Offensive Assistant with the Quarterbacks for 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Callahan’s main job in Denver was scouting, getting practice installs ready, running film, and working with the quarterbacks. He also worked with running backs and rotated around various position groups while in Denver. Callahan cites a pretty positive relationship with Colts and Broncos legendary QB Peyton Manning. He applies a lot of what he learned from Peyton Manning in his coaching, and his results have been pretty evident so far in the league.

After his time in Denver, Callahan was hired to be the quarterbacks coach in Detroit for 2016 and 2017. While in Detroit, he helped guide Stafford to two of his best seasons in Detroit, including a 2017 season where he was 3rd in passing yards and 11th in DVOA.

Callahan soon after went on to coach Derek Carr in Oakland in 2018 in Jon Gruden’s first year on the team. Carr didn’t post any record-breaking performances, but he was working under Jon Gruden, so who can blame him.

After his Raiders tenure, Callahan followed Zac Taylor to Cincinnati. Taylor, who Brian’s dad Bill had coached, had a good relationship with both and named him his offensive coordinator. The lessons of what Callahan learned under Peyton Manning and working with coaches like Gary Kubiak began to bleed over into his tutelage of Joe Burrow, and we’re seeing them bear fruit.

Callahan already has a well-established relationship with the Broncos, and he shares a small connection to Broncos’ GM George Paton through both of them being UCLA alumni. His dad is obviously well-connected in his own right, and Callahan has worked under plenty of various coaches in his time in the NFL.

The biggest concern is Callahan is pretty young and doesn’t call plays for the Bengals. While Callahan’s youth is a good thing long-term, it’s hard to showcase a resume without being a play-caller (i.e. Sean McVay) to various teams. However, I’m personally intrigued by him in the future. His dad’s assistant OL coach in Cleveland, Scott Peters, is one name I’m eyeing as a future stud OL coach, and Callahan might be able to bring him with him.

Potential Offensive Coordinator hires: Dan Pitcher, Cincinnati Bengals QB coach; Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals WRs coach; Marc Lubick, Buffalo Bills Assistant WRs coach

Potential Defensive Coordinator hires: Kris Kocurek, San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line coach; Alan Williams, Indianapolis Colts Defensive Backs/Safeties coach; Tony Oden, New York Jets Senior Defensive Assistant/Cornerbacks coach