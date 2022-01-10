Perhaps one of the most meteoric risers in this coaching cycle, the former Patriots linebacker was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2008. After an All-American career at Tennessee, Mayo was drafted tenth overall. That season, Mayo won Defensive Rookie of the Year after playing every snap as a rookie. He recorded over 100 tackles and won Defensive Rookie of the Year near-unanimously, with 49 of the 50 votes.

Mayo played in 103 games during his career with the Patriots, racking up 905 total tackles. He was named a captain for seven consecutive seasons and helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2014. Mayo made the Pro Bowl after the 2012 and 2010 seasons where he led the league in tackles and made the 2010 Associated Press All-Pro First Team.

Not much is known of Jerod Mayo the coach. He’s only been the Inside Linebackers coach for New England since 2019. What is notable to me is that we’ve seen some impressive development from New England’s linebackers. D’Onta Hightower has obviously been one of the best for years, but Mayo helped Hightower earn his second Pro Bowl appearance in Mayo’s first year. Ja’whaun Bentley has taken impressive strides under him as well. The Patriots’ linebackers have been a key cog in New England’s defense the last few years and they’ve grown under his tutelage.

Mayo has impressed many with his leadership skills and ability to connect to his players. He’s excelled at teaching his players and his reputation has skyrocketed around the league. I’m particularly impressed by how effective of a communicator he is and is regarded as.

Last year, the Eagles interviewed Mayo for their Head Coach position as well, and by all reports, his interview was fantastic. They came away impressed with his acumen, leadership skills, and ability to relate to players. Ultimately, the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni, but it was this move that really catapulted Mayo’s name up into the hot list of upcoming coaches.

For the Denver Broncos, Mayo checks off plenty of boxes that George Paton discussed in his press conference. They wanted a leader to right the ship and “get things right”. Mayo’s leadership skills are raved about across leagues circles, and he knows what a winning culture looks like being around Bill Belichick for so long.

That is a bit of a double-edged sword, however. We all know the reputation of New England coaches around the league, and that has caused some doubts about Mayo. Many I’ve spoken to relate Mayo more to Mike Vrabel than Matt Patricia, which I trust after learning more about him. Mayo’s inexperience and him not fully coordinating or leading one side of the ball gives me just enough hesitancy on buying in all the way. Yet, there have been several young coaches that have already experienced success in the NFL, and if Paton is thinking long-term, Mayo might be the right guy.

Potential Offensive Coordinator hires: Chad O’Shea, Cleveland Browns Wide Receivers coach/Passing Game Coordinator; Nick Caley, New England Patriots Tight Ends/Fullbacks coach; Mick Lombardi, New England Patriots Wide Receivers coach

Potential Defensive Coordinator hires: Josh Boyer, Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator; Brendan Daly, Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Line coach; Mike Pellegrino, New England Patriots Cornerback coach; Evan Rothstein, New England Patriots Research and Analysis