Report: Broncos request to interview Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant Head Coaching position

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys’ Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacant Head Coaching position.

The #Broncos have requested permission to interview #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. He’ll be a very strong candidate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Quinn is a strong candidate and the one that all the reports, rumors, and whispers seem to be pointing to when it comes to picking the Denver Broncos' next Head Coach. He has a good working relationship with General Manager George Paton and these two likely will look to pair up here in Denver.

Quinn, who has a Super Bowl appearance to his name is barring an unexpected surprise, probably the Broncos' next Head Coach. He is known for his leadership qualities, which is something that GM George Paton put a big emphasis on during his end-of-the-year presser.

Also, the two wanted to pair up during Quinn’s interview cycle back in 2015. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Dan Quinn and George Paton wanted to pair up as a Head Coach/General Manager combo before Paton backed decided to back out of the Bears and Jets General Manager searches. This left Quinn to join the Falcons and well, the rest is history.

According to a league source, Quinn had a strong interest in working with Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton. But Paton decided not to interview for the two current G.M. positions, with the Jets and the Bears. Instead, Paton will remain in Minnesota.

Now, it looks like these two will finally have their way with Paton already in a General Manager role and a vacant Head Coaching position waiting for Quinn.

His vision on offense and what to do at the quarterback position will be key in this interview process, but again, he’s the favorite for the job. Another key decision that will need to be made is who he will select to be his offensive coordinator. When Quinn and the Falcons made the Super Bowl, they had Kyle Shanahan running that offense, and the two following years when they made the postseason, they had Steve Sarkisian running his offense. Both coaches had the offensive unit ranked among the league's best, so he will need to repeat that if he is hired by the Broncos.

As for the defensive side of the ball, he has the Cowboy’s defensive looking very good and explosive and this has always been his background. So, hopefully, he would continue to keep the team's defense strong and improve their pass rush moving forward.